FULTON — Pouring rain forced Fulton Speedway to cancel its Saturday program.
The DIRTcar 358 Modifieds were set to resume the 35-lap feature from June 19. On top of those races, the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman races were all supposed to take place.
There was also a special event, the One-on-One Spectator “Grocery Getter” Minivan and Station Wagon races.
Fulton Speedway will be back in action on Saturday for the Stirling Lubricants/Champion Racing Oil and Ehrlich Pest Control program, with modified, late models, sportsman, novice and mod lites races.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.