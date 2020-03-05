FULTON — It’s a bunch of firsts for the Fulton varsity swim team this season.
The Raiders won their first solo championship at the Section III Class B Meet last month. Fulton is also sending two swimmers for the first time to the New York State Championship Meet this weekend at the Nassau Aquatic Center.
Sophomore Tyler LaDue and freshman T.J. Clayton, along with Coach Shane Lacey, are taking their first state trip of their careers.
Lacey added he’s never had to train a swimmer on a three-week period.
“We’re going to be learning together. I experienced it as a swimmer, but I’ve never been on the coaching side of it,” Lacey said. “Just the experience is worth more than anything.”
Both LaDue and Clayton won individual events at the Section III Class B Meet. LaDue won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:00.74, beating teammate Mark Tallents, who came in at 1:01.72.
LaDue beat the state-qualifying time of 1:01.20 at the state qualifier meet as well, placing second with a time of 1:00.83.
Between the gold medal at sectionals and the silver at postseason meets, LaDue’s goal is to just have a personal record.
“It pushed me to practice harder than I have been all season,” he said. “This year, I just want to get better than what I had at (sectionals).”
Clayton was part of three first-place finishes at sectionals, with two individual wins and part of the 200-yard medley relay that won by over two seconds. He swam the 50-yard butterfly leg of the relay in 24.16 seconds.
Clayton also won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 54.49 and the 200-yard individual medley in 2:04.02. Clayton swam past Tallents, coming in at 2:04.57, as well as LaDue, who finished third at 2:09.13.
After a sixth-place finish in the individual medley at the state qualifier, and a second-place finish with a state-qualifying time of 53.67 in the butterfly, Clayton added that it gives him some extra confidence going into the state meet.
With both swimmers being underclassmen headed into the state meet, Lacey said that their youth helps them “be in a much better spot next year.” Even if they don’t make it to the final day of states, Lacey wants them to be able to watch the final heat of some of the best swimmers in the state.
“It feels pretty good because I’ll be able to have four years of experience by the time I get to my senior year,” Clayton said. “I’m hoping to have a good outcome with times and be seeded at a good spot as a freshman.”
LaDue said, “Since it’s my first experience, I just want to see what it’s like. Then in the next couple years, I’ll drop a lot more time and try to place.”
Both swimmers also swim on club programs during the offseason. They swim with the Fulton YMCA Speed Demons, as well as the Oswego Laker Swim Club.
Lacey said the Raiders have a group of kids that do swim club and some that don’t, and “you can see the difference.”
Getting different coaching perspectives throughout the entire season is “the most powerful thing that they’ve gotten,” Lacey added.
“To be doing stuff in the offseason, that’s something that I’ve been stressing since I started here six years ago,” he said. “These guys have been in the weight room in the offseason and they’ve been swimming in the offseason. It absolutely makes a difference.”
After tapering down practices to gear up for sectionals, Lacey had to quickly bump up LaDue and Clayton’s yardage to prepare for the state meet. Typically, the period between the state qualifier and the state meet is two weeks, but Lacey had a three-week period to work with this season.
Their practices started at about 5,000 yards the Monday after sectionals, and have been “slowly coming down.” On Saturday, Lacey said the swimmers were at 3,000 yards and were just under 3,000 on Monday.
“Tapering is a fickle thing. It’s a wonderful thing for swimmers, but it’s a stressful thing for us coaches. It’s always tough doing two tapers in such a short span,” he said. “It’s not very common that kids go to sectionals to states and improve significantly. I’m keeping my fingers crossed that they’re going to be faster at states. It would be a victory if they were able to do that.”
Even though LaDue and Clayton had been to Nassau with the Speed Demons for the YMCA state meet before, both of them said it’s been fun to experience this state meet with someone else.
Lacey mentioned it would’ve been difficult to just coach one swimmer.
“There’s a lot more competition when you’re doing sprints in the pool,” LaDue said. “It pushes you more.”
Lacey said the confidence in the two young swimmers is high going into a meet with the state’s best swimmers, but is also hoping this helps the Fulton swim program going forward.
“Where we finished last year helped with everything this year. When they set their goals, they destroyed their goals,” he said. “To never have anybody go to states and then have a freshmen and a sophomore go, there’s an anticipation you’re going to be there the next three years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.