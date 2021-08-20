FULTON — After a week off for Renegade Monster Truck Tour, the Fulton Speedway is set for exciting side-by-side racing for fans of all ages on Saturday.
The Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman plus the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites will be racing on Saturday.
During Fulton Speedway’s most recent program on Aug. 7, the feature winners were Dave Marcuccilli, who won both Modified features, plus Tim Devendorf and Matt Janczuk, who both won Sportsman features.
Chad Homan (Late Models) and Jason Breezee (Novice Sportsman) both took home victories, as well.
Including this Saturday, every point and position will be magnified with only three races left to crown 2021 Track Champions on Labor Day weekend.
Pits open at 4 p.m., with the grandstands opening at 5 p.m. Racing begins at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit fultonspeedway.com.
Division Point Standings coming into Saturday:
Modifieds: 1. Ron Davis III (595), 2. Tim Sears Jr. (574), 3. Larry Wight (572), 4. Pat Ward (554), 5. Dave Marcuccilli (544).
Sportsman: 1. Matt Janczuk (626), 2. Chris Mackey (600), 3. Amy Holland (556), 4. Tyler Corcoran (528), 5. Wade Chrisman (494).
Late Models: 1. Chad Homan (1,202), 2. Chris Fleming (1,162), 3. Sean Beardsley (1,136), 4. Bret Belden (1,129), 5. Kevan Cook (1,126).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.