OSWEGO — The 64th Budweiser Classic Weekend begins Thursday at Oswego Speedway, with activities leading up to the Budweiser International Classic 200 for the Novelis Supermodifieds on Saturday.
This will be the first of two Classic Weekends at Oswego Speedway this year. The other will be held Labor Day Weekend.
Classic Weekend 64 starts Thursday with an open practice session from 5-9 p.m. for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, and J&S Paving 350 Supers, plus the Sunoco New York Super Stock Series and Mini Stocks. General admission to the grandstands is free.
Friday is pole day, with time trials for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers. There will also be feature programs for the Sunoco New York Super Stock Series (50 laps) and the Mini Stocks.
The ticket booths will open at 9 a.m., and pits open at 9:30 a.m. for the supermodifieds, SBS, and 350 Supers only. Practice is scheduled for 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with time trials beginning at 2 p.m. for all three of those classes.
The Super Stocks and Mini Stocks will enter the speedway at 4:45 p.m. Practice for those classes starts at 6 p.m., with heats beginning at 7 p.m.
The Mini Stock feature is set for 8 p.m., followed by the Super Stock feature.
On Saturday, the pits open at 11 a.m. and practice for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, J&S Paving 350 Supers starts at 12:45 p.m.
Supermodified qualifying events are slated for 2:30 p.m.
The 350 Super Winged Classic is set for 3:15 p.m., followed by a supermodified full fuel load practice session.
The SBS Classic is scheduled for 5 p.m., followed by the 200-lap Budweiser International Classic at approximately 7 p.m.
Call Oswego Speedway at 315-342-0646 for information about tickets and camping, or see www.oswegospeedway.com for more details.
Fulton Speedway
The Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints will headline action Saturday at Fulton Speedway.
There will also be features for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Late Models, and E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.
The program will be sponsored by Finish Line Design.
Pits open at 4 p.m., the grandstands open at 5 p.m., and racing starts at 7 p.m.
In the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, Tim Sears Jr. will be looking for his fourth feature triumph in a row at Fulton.
See www.fultonspeedway.com for more information.
Brewerton Speedway
NAPA Auto Parts will present Friday’s racing program at Brewerton Speedway.
The Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds will lead the card, along with the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites.
Also joining the program will be the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints.
The grandstands open at 5:30 p.m., with racing set to start at 7:30 p.m.
See www.brewertonspeedway.com for more information.
