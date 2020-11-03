CENTRAL SQUARE — The Oswego varsity boys cross country team defeated host Central Square (27-28) and Phoenix (16-48) on Saturday.
Oswego now has five victories on the season.
Jason Purtell of the Bucs was the top overall finisher with a time of 18:29.
Rounding out the top five runners for Oswego were Matt Chubon (4th, 19:16), Ben Lewis (5th, 19:36), Thomas Gfeller (7th, 19:48), and Connor Mulcahey (11th, 20:38).
Other leaders for the Bucs were Dairo Reyes (12th, 20:47), Zach DeMott (13th, 20:54), and Connor Harvey (16th, 21:48).
The Oswego varsity girls cross country team lost a close meet to Central Square (27-28) and defeated Phoenix (18-45).
“This was the girls’ best performance of the year with all 12 girls running their season best as well as several personal-best times,” Coach Dom Pike said.
Oswego’s Sophia Babcock placed third overall with a time of 22:27.
Other leaders for the Bucs included Sydney DeLapp (4th, 22:59), Gretchen Dowd (5th, 23:13), Ava Cloonan (8th, 24:01), Anne Niger (11th, 24:56), Kaitlyn Donoghue (13th, 25:15), and Ariel Baldwin (15th, 28:30).
Phoenix was paced by Zoe Gordon (6th, 23:23).
