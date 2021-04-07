OSWEGO — Following back-to-back shutouts, the Oswego varsity football team is still looking for its first score of the season, let alone its first win.
The Buccaneers (0-2) fell to visiting Pulaski 26-0 Monday night during Oswego’s Senior Night.
The Bucs recognized their 11 seniors: Isaac Kangah, Trey Seguin, Benjamin Hoefer, Caleb Ellis, Nicholas DeSacia, Adam Michalski, Tyson Cappetta, Alfonso Alonso, Thomas Back, Anthony Pieropan, and Jace Seguin.
However, after not fielding a team in the fall 2019 season, Oswego coach Jason Primrose said that the team is “behind a year” since the seniors, if they were on the last Bucs’ squad, were just sophomores.
“The seniors are a hard-working group. They come to practice and they work hard. That’s all I can ask for from them,” he said. “Unfortunately, we’re always behind a year because we didn’t play last year. That’s hurting us, the lack of experience.”
In the opening quarter, neither team moved the chains in the first 12 minutes of play. The Bucs and Blue Devils ended the opening stanza scoreless.
During the second quarter, Oswego fumbled the ball at its own 48-yard line, and the Blue Devils recovered. Pulaski’s Peyton Scott ran for 15 yards, and then quarterback Messiah Acevedo had a 22-yard rush.
Eventually, Acevedo found himself at the 2-yard line and scored on a quarterback sneak with 7:17 left in the second quarter. After Oswego’s Trey Seguin swatted down a pass to foil Pulaski’s two-point conversion try, it left the Devils with a 6-0 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, Cappetta fumbled and Pulaski recovered at Oswego’s 17-yard line. Mason Dawley had a 16-yard run to the 1-yard line, followed by a 1-yard TD run by Scott. Pulaski led 12-0 with 6:56 to go in the half after Acevedo was sacked during the two-point conversion try.
Despite some strong play from Dylan Dunsmoor while at quarterback, yet another three-and-out forced Oswego to punt late in the second quarter. Casey Wilson’s punt return let Pulaski start at the Bucs’ 25-yard line. Layne Peters started the drive with a 9-yard run, followed by an Acevedo 7-yard rush.
Acevedo found Trevor Cole in the end zone, but Cole was called for offensive pass interference, bringing the ball back for a second-and-goal at the Bucs’ 24-yard line. Wilson broke out for a 17-yard run and Scott scored his second touchdown of the day on a 7-yard run. Scott ran for the two-point conversion to make it 20-0 with 12 seconds remaining in the first half.
Pulaski scored its final touchdown after a 66-yard drive. Behind several rushes from Peters and Acevedo, plus a couple of pass completions by Acevedo, Scott eventually ran in for his third TD of the game from 7 yards out with 1:15 left in the third quarter. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the margin at 26-0.
Michalski had a couple of long-bomb pass opportunities late in the fourth quarter, but an eventual turnover on downs led to Pulaski sealing the win.
Michalski finished the game completing 2-of-8 passes for 13 yards. He also ran for 23 yards. Cappetta rushed for 18 yards. Dunsmoor went 4-for-5 in the one drive he played at quarterback, finishing with 21 passing yards.
Moreno Fenty had two receptions for 16 yards while Isaac Kangah had two catches for 4 yards.
“They gave me everything they had, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do,” Primrose said. “We’re not getting the push we need to get out of the size of kids we’ve got.”
Broken defensive plays proved costly, Primrose mentioned. Players were tackling “too high” allowing for several missed tackles in the backfield, giving the Devils open lanes to run the ball.
He also added that blocking would be an emphasis in the next few practices.
“We’re getting too far in the backfield,” Primrose said. “It makes it easy for the running back. If we get in the backfield, gear down and go from there, we’ve got a shot. Anybody that knows football knows that if the line’s not getting it done, we’re just not going to get it done (offensively).”
Oswego’s next game is at noon Saturday at Hannibal. The Warriors (0-2) lost 53-26 at Mexico on Monday.
“We’ve got to hit the basics (in practice this week),” Primrose said. “We’ve got to make sure we’re tackling low and make sure we’re getting a push offensively on the line.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.