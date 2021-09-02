OSWEGO — For second-year head coach Jason Primrose, this season’s focus with the Oswego varsity football team is “continual growth.”
Last season, Primrose’s first year with the reins, the team consisted of players that were in ninth grade through 12th grade. Modified football wasn’t offered last year. Now the team consists of just sophomores through seniors, and not too many new kids, according to Primrose.
He added now that the players “know what to expect” of him.
“Last year, if players were in seventh grade in Oswego when I coached modified, they had the advantage of having me as a senior after coaching at Marcellus for four years in between,” he said. “Those kids kind of knew who I was and how I operated, but that was four years ago. The kids now, they’ve gotten the idea of what I’m really about.”
The Buccaneers were limited to five games in the “Fall II” season during the spring, where they went 0-5.
In just one week of practice, Primrose said he’s seen a lot of improvement, especially on the line, with making calls, and “knowing what to do in certain situations.” He mentioned that he’s glad to be back in the fall, despite how hot it’s been during the beginning of the season.
With the normal preseason and regular season, Primrose has added plays that he thought were new, but most of the players already knew how to run them with the year of experience, making it “easier to install” plays into the playbook.
“Everything was so compressed and jammed in there that I didn’t have time to get the team where they needed to be to get to that next level,” Primrose said. “Practicing in sub-zero weather (last spring), I’m used to that at the end of the season, not at the beginning. It’s nice for it to be hot right now.”
During the shortened offseason, Primrose said he had the weight room open eight hours a day. While he kept track of who was there consistently, he noticed certain kids who were “small last year,” now bulking up and building a better “attitude.”
The players who were in the weight room day-in and day-out and showed dedication to getting better are the team’s captains, Primrose said. On top of the offseason work, players have to write letters to Primrose.
He added that some of the captains are not seniors, which is proof “that (he’s) trying to rebuild this program.”
“I don’t just bestow (captaincy) upon them. They have to prove to me why they are captain material,” Primrose said. “I give them a list of stuff, points to talk on. … Tell me not only why they want to be a captain, but what they can bring to the team as a captain.”
With the strong captain core, Primrose also said that he tries to be a little more hands off and leave it up to teammates to hold other players accountable.
“I’ve been around football long enough where if I’m driving everything and I leave it up to them, they don’t know what to do,” he said. “It means more when their teammates are saying, ‘Hey, why aren’t you at lifting? Why aren’t you at conditioning?’ … I might only be able to say something once, but with the kids saying it, it’s 15 or 20 times of, ‘Where were you? Where were you?’”
When it comes to the season, Primrose is aiming for a culture shift in the team. He wants the team to come together as one unit, and not just one player to step up while the rest trail behind. A lot of that comes with confidence.
“You don’t have to be the strongest or the fastest, but you’ve got to feel confident that you can be,” he said. “I’m looking for everybody to rise above and give me everything they’ve got.”
Oswego kicks off its season with a group scrimmage on Saturday. Phoenix, Cato-Meridian, Hannibal and Mexico are all participating. The Bucs will see Phoenix again the following Friday, Sept. 10, to kick off the regular season.
Primrose said the scrimmage will be a solid gauge of where the team is at and what needs to be worked on before the regular season begins, but “it’s not really totally a game.” He added it’s a repeat of 10 plays at a time.
But with new rules in place on how many practices are needed before the first game, teams can now add a “Zero Week” game against a non-league team that doesn’t count toward the team’s record. Primrose is hoping to do that next season.
“If you play a zero week game, you have to be prepared for a game. It’s like a dress rehearsal,” he said. “The scrimmage is somewhat a full game, but if we’re playing that zero week game, there’s kickoff, punting, kick returning. There will be third-and-three, fourth-and-12. It’s everything.”
Primrose isn’t focusing so much on the “X’s and O’s” of the game this season — all he wants is that continual growth.
“Obviously I want to win. But I’m looking for the kids to come together and play, and give it all they’ve got,” Primrose said. “I can’t make the tackles or blocks for them. But if they’re in the right place and they know what to do, that’s ultimately what I’m looking for. … Everybody’s growing, every single day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.