MEXICO — Mexico High School sophomore Alexa von Holtz has big dreams for the future.
A standout for the Tigers’ varsity girls swim team, von Holtz has her eyes set on competing in the pool at the NCAA Division I level. She eventually wants to go lane-to-lane at the Olympic trials against some of the best swimmers in America, with the hopes of making the USA Olympic team.
“Alexa is getting more mature and older, so those goals come as she progresses with swimming,” Mexico coach Shawn Parkhurst said.
Her achievements can in part be traced to her time with the Mexico Tiger Sharks club program.
“Being on the club team has helped me train with a purpose,” she said.
It’s those dreams that have led to von Holtz breaking more records than one can think of during the 2021 season — whether it’s in Mexico’s pool or others, or Section III Class B records.
She currently holds Mexico’s individual school and pool records in the 50-yard freestyle (24.37), the 100 butterfly (56.46), the 200 individual medley (2:09.96), the 100 backstroke (1:00.5), and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.51).
Of those records, her times in the 100 fly, the 100 free, and the 200 IM are also the best in Class B. She garnered the Class B time for the 100 free at the pool in Skaneateles, and holds another record in that pool in the 100 fly (57.08).
When von Holtz is breaking pool records, she said, “It means I have something to push for.”
“My determination and drive to be my best is based on the record on the board that day,” von Holtz added. She has broken her own records in a majority of the events. “It gives me something to look forward to.”
The determination “is a culture thing,” Parkhurst said.
“Alexa has been motivated by what our program has to offer, whether it’s current meets or from the past in middle school when she watched her older teammates compete,” the coach added.
Despite the circumstances of a 2021 campaign that has been cut short by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, von Holtz believes she has progressed well through each meet.
The progression plays into her hopes of being considered a high school All-American following this season.
“It’s been good so far even though there wasn’t much pool time prior to the season and not knowing what the season would be,” she said.
Parkhurst added, “She has attacked this season very well.”
The event von Holtz said she is most comfortable with is the 100 fly, a technique she has focused on her entire varsity career.
In an abnormal season where there will be no sectionals or state meet, the lack of postseason competition hasn’t thrown off von Holtz’s performance.
“It’s definitely not a normal season when you know you won’t be swimming against some of the fastest girls in the state,” she said.
Parkhurst said based on the current state rankings he was confident the sophomore would have won a state title in the 100 fly this year, while reaching the podium a couple of times in events like the 100 free and the 200 IM.
At the New York State championship meet in 2019, von Holtz medaled after finishing 10th in the 100 fly (57.52).
“When she made the podium, that opened her eyes to bigger goals,” Parkhurst said.
Growing from her practice habits, training hard and giving it her all in meets is a recipe for success “to go and compete at that level” of Division I and the Olympic trials, Parkhurst said.
“The understanding of how much work and how fast you have to swim is actually coming around for her,” he added. “She clicks in all of the practices and meets we have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.