OSWEGO — Powered by home runs from Brett DeGrenier and Aidan Reynolds, the Police defeated Lighthouse Lanes 19-7 recently in Oswego Little League Majors Division regular-season baseball action.
The Police team is scheduled to face Bosco’s in a playoff contest today.
Against Lighthouse Lanes, the Police got a homer, two triples, and a single from DeGrenier. Reynolds had a homer, a triple, and a double.
Tyler Huynh slashed two triples and a single, and Logan Cavallier had two doubles and two singles.
Also getting hits for the Police were Cole LeVea (2), Carter Galletta (2), Emmet Searor, and Jack Dewey.
Police pitchers Tyler Huynh and Logan Cavallier combined for nine strikeouts.
Lighthouse Lanes pitchers Abi Irland and Nate Chetney combined for nine strikeouts.
Abi Irland and Will Peterson each doubled for Lighthouse, and August Babcock and Max Clarke laced singles.
Police 3, Bosco’s 2: Tyler Huynh pitched the complete-game win, recording nine strikeouts.
The great pitching performance was backed up by many fine defensive plays.
Collecting hits for the Police were Brett DeGrenier (two-run homer, single), Huynh (triple, single), and Noah Farrell (single).
Christian Thompson pitched for Bosco’s and notched nine strikeouts.
Rey Colon pitched in relief of Thompson and had one strikeout. Getting hits for Bosco’s were Mikey Waters, Christian Thompson, and Rey Colon.
