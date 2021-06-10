OSWEGO — The Police defeated Vona’s 16-3 recently in Oswego Little League Majors Division baseball action.
The Police were led by a strong pitching performance by Brett DeGrenier, who recorded 13 strikeouts.
Logan Cavellier entered in the sixth inning to close the game with two more strikeouts.
The Police had 14 hits, led by Brett DeGrenier with three triples and a single. Logan Cavallier had two triples and a double.
Cole Levea had a double and two singles, and Aiden Reynolds doubled and singled. Emmet Searor slapped a double for the Police.
Vona’s pitchers Madden Carr and Hunter Joseph combined for nine strikeouts. Aidan DeSantis had a triple for Vona’s. Madden Carr, Shawn Baldwin and Greyson Joseph each had a single.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.