OSWEGO — Aiden Reynolds smacked a two-run double to account for the winning margin as the Police edged Bosco’s 6-4 Tuesday in a first-round Oswego Little League Majors Division baseball playoff game at Lagoe Field.
Reynolds’ hit capped a three-run rally by the Police in the top of the fourth inning. At the time, it gave the Police a 6-3 lead. Bosco’s plated a run in the bottom of the fourth, but was held off the board the rest of the way by Police pitchers Brett DeGrenier and Tyler Huynh.
DeGrenier was the starter for the Police. He worked 4.2 innings, yielding four runs on six hits. He walked none and struck out 11. Huynh closed out the final 1.1 innings with scoreless and hitless relief. He had one strikeout.
Both Huynh and DeGrenier were also instrumental on offense. Huynh tripled twice and scored twice, while DeGrenier walked in all four of his plate appearances, scoring twice.
Logan Cavallier contributed an RBI and two runs scored for the winners, and Noah Farrell and Emmit Searor had RBI walks.
Rey Colon was the starting pitcher for Bosco’s. He went 3.1 innings and allowed six runs on three hits. He issued six walks and recorded 10 strikeouts. Christian Thompson pitched the final 2.2 frames for Bosco’s, giving up no runs or hits. He walked one and struck out eight.
Thompson crushed a triple and a double for Bosco’s, and Mikey Waters had two hits and two RBIs. Colon drilled a run-scoring double, and Thomas Rolfe slapped a single.
The Police plated a run in the top of the first inning. With two outs, DeGrenier walked and later scored on a wild pitch.
Bosco’s answered with a run in the home first. Thompson nailed a hit down the left-field line and raced around the bases, sliding in safely with a leadoff triple. He scored on Waters’ RBI groundout to first base.
With two runs in the top of the third, the Police regained the lead. Huynh bashed a triple to left field. Walks to Cavallier and DeGrenier loaded the bases. Colon struck out the next two batters, but then walked Farrell and Searor to force in two runs to make it 3-1 for the Police.
Bosco’s bounced back with a pair of runs in the last of the third. With two outs and nobody on base, Thompson doubled to right field and took third on an error. He scored when Waters singled to left. Colon placed a double to right field to drive in the tying run to make it 3-3.
The top of the Police order went back to work in the fourth inning. With one out, Huynh crushed a triple to left field. He scored when Cavallier’s grounder to first was misplayed. DeGrenier walked, and then Reynolds smacked a double to drive in both Cavallier and DeGrenier for a 6-3 Police advantage.
The last run for Bosco’s came in the bottom of the fourth inning. Thomas Rolfe singled to left field. He took second and third on wild pitches, and then scored when the catcher had to throw to first after a dropped third strike to record an out.
DeGrenier retired the first two Bosco’s batters in the fifth inning before Waters singled and raced all the way to third on a misplay. Huynh came on to strike out the next batter to get out of the inning.
With two outs and one runner on base in the Bosco’s sixth, Police second baseman Farrell made a nifty grab of a liner by Carter Conaway of Bosco’s to end the game.
The Police will play in the semifinals next week.
