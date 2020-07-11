OSWEGO — The Police defeated Vona’s 29-6 recently in Oswego Little League Majors Division baseball action.
The Oswego Little League board worked diligently with coaching staffs to ensure safety for all as a top priority in opening the season.
Brett DeGrenier picked up the win for the Police, pitching four innings and striking out nine batters. Logan Stahl pitched the last two innings and struck out three batters.
The Police had the bats going early for the season opener. Brett DeGrenier led the team, going 5-for-5 with two walks. Peyton Turner and Owen Baldwin each slapped four hits.
Logan Stahl had three hits, and Anteneh Boufford added some excitement in the fifth inning with a grand slam, his first home run.
Tyler Huynh collected two hits. Cole Levea and Noah Farrell also hit safely for the Police.
The starting pitcher for Vona’s was Zach Truel. Also pitching for Vona’s were Aiden Desantis, Jack Wallace, Kam Pritchard, and Madden Carr.
Getting hits for Vona’s were Desantis (2), Carr (2), O’Connor (2), Joseph (2), and Wallace.
The coaching staffs from both teams thanked everyone for the collective effort to follow protocol and keep everyone safe.
