OSWEGO — The Oswego State women's basketball team was overcome by a strong push in the final minutes, falling to Plattsburgh State 60-53 on Saturday.
Although the game was a back-and-forth affair much of the afternoon, Laker head coach Sean Pinkerton said he thought his team played "poorly" in the defeat, mentioning the team struggled to shoot the ball.
"We made some repetitive mistakes," added Pinkerton. "... We've got to be better."
The Lakers were able to start strong, with a three-point play from Shania Iglesias opening the scoring in the first minute. A pair of threes from Danielle Caivana helped pace Oswego State to a 12-11 lead after the first quarter.
The Cardinals jumped in front early in the second behind a basket from Kelly Degnan, with a pair of buckets from Mya Smith and late free throws from Kayla Doody sending Plattsburgh into halftime with a 24-21 lead.
With five and a half minutes to go in the third, Caivana hit a three to tie the game at 28, finishing a three-point play on the next possession to put the Lakers back in front. The Cardinals responded, with late buckets from Hope Sullivan and Smith giving Plattsburgh a 37-35 lead after three.
Caivana got hot again in the fourth, hitting another pair of threes, with the second giving the Lakers a 47-43 lead with just over four minutes to play. Again, Plattsburgh had a response, going on a 12-0 run in the following two-plus minutes, highlighted by 3-pointers from Sullivan and Smith.
The turnaround put the Cardinals ahead, 55-47, with under a minute to go, and Plattsburgh was able to hold the lead in the final seconds for an eventual 60-53 win.
"We allowed our frustration to manifest itself into our action on the floor at the end of the game," said Pinkerton of the final minutes, noting the Lakers struggled to defend during the final stretch.
Caivana led all scorers with 22 points in the loss for Oswego State. Iglesias added 14 points and five rebounds, while Elaina Johnson had six points and 10 rebounds. Diamond Pickett added four points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers.
Smith had 16 points to lead the Cardinals. Sullivan added 15, while Payton Couture had 11. Doody had seven points and 12 rebounds.
Plattsburgh (6-14, 3-10 SUNYAC) will play at SUNY Potsdam at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Oswego State (4-15, 1-12 SUNYAC) will play at Buffalo State at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
