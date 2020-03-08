PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh women’s hockey team dominated visiting Oswego State 6-1 Saturday in the championship game of the Northeast Women’s Hockey League.
The Lakers (16-7-4) netted the game’s first goal before the Cardinals (26-1-0) took charge.
Philomena Teggart notched her ninth goal of the season at 7:52 of the first period. Kate Randazzo and Megan Teachout assisted on the play as Oswego State assumed a 1-0 lead.
Plattsburgh’s Kaitlin Drew-Mead tied it less than three minutes later, assisted by Madison Walker and Sarah Wolf.
Sara Krauseneck’s goal at 16:05 of the period gave the Cards a 2-1 lead.
Nicole Unsworth scored a power-play goal and Hannah Kiraly added a goal to make it 4-1 for the Cards through two periods.
The hosts sealed the conference title with third-period goals by Taylor Whitney and Annie Katonka.
In goal for Plattsburgh, Ashley Davis recorded 20 saves.
Oswego State goalie Rachael Farmer stopped 49 shots.
The Lakers were represented on the all-tournament team by Teggart and Teachout.
Plattsburgh clinched an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
The NCAA selection show will be at 10 a.m. Monday, with Oswego sitting 16th in the latest Pairwise Ranking.
