Members of the Oswego Community took to the pickeball courts at Shapiro Park in Oswego on Monday for the third annual summer pickleball tournament between a group of about 30 players. The group started a few years ago after the courts were built after the tennis court at the park was renovated. Tournament director Bill Fatiga said a few years ago, there were “maybe eight people” involved. There is hope to eventually grow the group and potentially have more tournaments throughout the summer. “We would love to see another group of pickleball courts somewhere in town, hopefully on the east side so then we have one on each side of town,” Fatiga said. “Without a doubt (pickleball) is a growing sport. ... Down south, there’s 30 or 40 pickleball courts at some places.” It is sport that has some stereotypes about being for older generations, one member, Mike McCrobie, said. “And contrary to a common misconception, it’s not just an ‘old people’s sport.’”
