HANNIBAL — Brielle DeRoberts scored 18 points as the Phoenix varsity girls basketball team defeated host Hannibal 41-26 Friday.
Emma Clark chipped in 10 points for the Firebirds. Jill Loy had six points and Alaynna Dashnau added five points.
“I’m very proud of my team grabbing the win tonight,” Phoenix coach Troy Washington said.
For the Warriors, Sam Emmons and Julia Shortslef each had nine points. Danielle LaPierre scored five points.
“Julia did a lot of things that Julia does on a night-in, night-out basis,” Hannibal coach Pat Earley said. “Sam had some big shots and LaPierre played quality minutes.”
The contest was tied 13-13 heading into the third quarter. Phoenix stormed out and proceeded to go on a 9-0 run in the first four minutes. Led by DeRoberts’ six points in that span, the Firebirds went up 22-13.
“We really got it together after a slow first half,” Washington said. “We moved the ball and executed very well.”
The Warriors didn’t score their first points of the third quarter until 3:24 remained, when Shortslef hit a pair of free throws. That started a 10-0 charge for the home team, and when LaPierre and Emmons tallied back-to-back 3-point baskets, the Warriors had a 23-22 lead.
“I was really happy we were able to knock down some shots and bounce back quick,” Earley said. “We weren’t afraid to take big shots in those big moments.”
DeRoberts quickly gave Phoenix back the lead with a 3-pointer with 50 seconds left in the quarter. Before the third came to a close, however, Shortslef went in for the layup to knot the score at 25-25.
“I’m glad we were able to tighten things up and tie the score before we headed into the fourth quarter,” Earley said.
The fourth quarter belonged to the Firebirds. They outscored the Warriors 16-1 in the stanza. DeRoberts and Clark combined for nine points in the quarter.
“Our defense was good tonight,” Washington said. “Our seniors Clark and DeRoberts stepped up to the plate.”
Hannibal’s lone point in the final quarter came on a free throw from Emmons.
“The ball went in more for them at the end,” Earley said. “I give credit to them for making big shots. That’s how you win basketball games.”
The first half was a defensive battle. Tied 3-3 in the first quarter, DeRoberts notched a layup off a fast break for a 5-3 Phoenix lead.
After Emmons sank a free throw, she followed up with a 3-pointer to give Hannibal a 7-5 advantage at the end of the first.
The Warriors were hanging on to a 9-5 lead e early in the second quarter. Dashnau sank a long 3-pointer, and DeRoberts made a floater to put the Firebirds up, 10-9. Later, Clark made it 13-10 for Phoenix with a triple.
In the final minutes of the first half, an Emmons layup and a Maria Dunsmoor free throw made it 13-13 at halftime.
“It was certainly a defensive game at first,” Earley said. “We did really well keeping tabs with Phoenix in the first half.”
Despite the loss to end the season, Earley said his team was relieved to have a season at all during the coronavirus pandemic.
“All year long we’ve talked about how fortunate we are to have a season,” he said. “We’re so thankful for the hard work of so many people. We would’ve liked to end the season on a win, but to have a season in general feels like a win.”
