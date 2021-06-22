FULTON — Ten qualifying races, four features and seven laps of the Modified feature were run Saturday at Fulton Speedway before rain ended the action on RFH’s Hide-A-Way Night.
The H2No Boat Race and the completion of the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified feature will be run in July, with specific information yet to be announced.
In Saturday’s first 25-lap Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman feature, Kyle Devendorf and Jake Davis led the 26-car starting field to the initial green flag. Both drivers swapped the lead back and forth in the opening five laps. On lap 8, Mike Phelps, running along the bottom of the speedway, drove into the lead.
At the halfway point, Phelps and Devendorf occupied the first two positions while a few car lengths back Wade Chrisman, Jeff Prentice, and Jack Meeks were locked in battle.
Over the second half of the feature, Phelps pulled away for his second win of the season.
Meeks, Prentice, Devendorf, and Brandon Carvey finished second through fifth.
In the second Sportsman feature, Brett Draper led the opening lap, with Tim Devendorf leading one lap later. On lap 9, Devendorf got over the top groove of the speedway, allowing Cody Manitta to take the lead.
With 10 laps remaining Manitta still led with Devendorf, Chris Mackey, Richard Murtaugh and Matt Janczuk. Manitta hit his marks and did not flinch as he held off points leader and four-time feature winner Janczuk for his first career Sportsman win at Fulton Speedway. Devendorf placed third, followed by Murtaugh and Mackey.
In the 25-lap Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Model feature, Sean Beardsley and Chris Fleming led early laps before Chad Homan took over the top spot on lap 5.
Homan held off challenges from Chris Fleming to secure his fourth win of the of the season. Max Hill was third, Kevin Cook fourth, and Bret Belden fifth.
Jason Breezee led the opening five laps of the 20-lap E&V Energy Novice Sportsman feature. Scott Kline then passed him to seize the point.
Kline led the rest of the way, holding off a fast-closing Teddy Clayton for the victory.
David Hackett, Brett Sears, and Paul DeRuyter completed the top five.
There will be no racing at the speedway on Saturday, June 26.
Racing will return on Saturday, July 3, when the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints Speedweek invades the track. Also on the card will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Late Models, and E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.
Pits will open at 4 p.m., and the grandstands will open at 5 p.m. Racing starts at 7 p.m.
See www.fultonspeedway.com for more information.
Fulton Speedway feature finishes
June 19 Results
Dot Foods Sportsman #1 (25 laps): Mike Phelps, Jack Meeks, Jeff Prentice, Kyle Devendorff, Brandon Carvey, Alan Fink, Wade Chrisman, Quinn Wallis, Rachel Zacharias, Jake Davis, Steve Marshall, Austin Germinio, Josh Livingston, Richie Riggs, A.J. Miller, Trevor Gibbons, Rocky Grosso, Tony Finch, Jamie Kamrowski, Skylar Greenfield, Willy Decker Jr., Joe Kline, Rick Miller, Dorian Wahdan, Corey Castell.
Dot Foods Sportsman #2 (25 laps): Cody Manitta, Matt Janczuk, Tim Devendorf, Richard Murtaugh, Chris Mackey, Amy Holland, Brett Draper, Remington Hamm, Josh Amodio, Tyler Corcoran, Ryan Dolbear, Justin Gadban, Chris Bonoffski, Jimmy Moyer, Dave Moyer, Jacob Dupra, Matt Richardson, George Dyer, Emmett Waldron, Matt Kitts, Robert Gage, Tyler Murray, Kearra Backus, Mike Button, Jim Spano.
Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models (25 laps): Chad Homan, Chris Fleming, Max Hill, Kevan Cook, Bret Belden, Dave Moyer, Sean Beardsley, Todd Chapman.
E&V Energy Novice Sportsman (20 laps): Scott Kline, Teddy Clayton, David Hackett, Brett Sears, Paul DeRuyter, John Morrison, Neal Edgar, Owen Kitts, Jason Breezee, Brianna Murtaugh, Savannah Laflair, Owen Nier, Austin Cooper.
