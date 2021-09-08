OSWEGO — The Lake Ontario Counties Fall Derby concluded on Monday, and one angler took home the $25,000 grand prize after catching the largest salmon.
Zane Smith of New Brighton, Pennsylvania, won the grand prize with a 32-pound, 4-ounce salmon weighed in Olcott.
The awards ceremony was held on Monday at Captain Jack’s in Sodus Point.
The three divisions of the derby are salmon, brown trout, and rainbow/steelhead.
For the Salmon Division, first place pays $5,000. Other prizes for the top five include $2,000 for second, $1,100 for third, $900 for fourth, and $700 for fifth.
Anglers placing sixth through 10th win $400. Those placing 11th through 15th win $200, and those placing 16th through 20th win $100.
For the other two divisions, first place pays $2,500. Other prizes are $1,000 for second, $550 for third, $450 for fourth, $350 for fifth, $200 for places 6-10, $100 for places 11-15, and $50 for places 16-20.
Theresa Hoodley of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, took home first place in the Salmon Division with a 32-pound, 2-ounce catch weighed in Wilson.
In the Rainbow/Steelhead Division, the leader East Concord’s Karen Mang won with a 16-pound, 12-ounce catch weighed in Olcott.
Rochester’s Gary Cregan won the Brown Trout Division with a 16-pound, 12-ounce fish weighed in Kent.
Blake White of Lancaster was the top youth angler with a 30-pound, 9-ounce salmon that was weighed at Boat Doctors in Olcott.
