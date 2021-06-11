CHITTENANGO — Both the Oswego and Fulton varsity girls track and field teams competed in the Section III Class A Championship Meet on Wednesday at Chittenango High School.
The Buccaneers finished seventh overall, while the Red Raiders came in ninth.
OSWEGO RESULTS
Victoria Payne competed in three individual events for Oswego, finishing in the top five of every event. She came in first place in the 200-meter dash, taking home the sectional championship with a time of 27.86 seconds. Payne also finished fourth in the 400-meter dash (1:01.77) and fifth in the long jump (15’ 7”).
Cordelia Brown was the runner-up in the high jump, after being seeded fifth in the section. She cleared five feet, just a couple of inches below first place.
The 4 x 800-meter relay team, consisting of Sophia Babcock, Gretchen Dowd, Anne Niger and Kaitlyn Donoghue, finished in third with a time of 10:49.01. Coach Kristina Taylor said that time was 30 seconds faster than they ran all season.
Babcock, Dowd, Niger and Payne placed fourth in the 4 x 400-meter relay, crossing the finish line at 4:34.88. The 4 x 100-meter relay (Emily Powers, Noladia Blum, Francesca Scanlon and Sydney Hoefer) finished eighth (57.34).
Ava Cloonan placed in two events for Oswego. She placed eighth in the 100-meter hurdles (19.35) and 10th in the 400-meter hurdles (1:20.12).
Megan Cheeley also competed in the 400-meter hurdles, finishing 13th with a time of 1:22.01.
Morgan Samson, who scored her first sectional points, according to Taylor, finished sixth in the discus with a distance of 89’ 6”.
“The Buccaneers look forward to being out on the new track next year and picking up where they left off,” Taylor said.
FULTON RESULTS
Allison Standish had the top place for Fulton, finishing second in the shot put with a distance of 32’ 2”.
Abigail Mainville competed in two events for the Red Raiders. She finished fourth in both the 1,500 meters (5:08.60) and 2,000-meter steeplechase (8:40.40).
In the 400-meter hurdles, Kassidy Hofmann came in fifth place (1:17.22), while Mary Jerred picked up a point in sixth place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:07.09.
