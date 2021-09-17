FULTON — The 2021 season has been, is, and will continue to be an uphill grind for the Fulton varsity football team.
With a younger roster — just over 30 players that are freshmen and sophomores “who haven’t played a day of varsity football in their lives” — coach Craig Halladay said the team “just has to keep getting better” every week.
The team’s progress showed in its 53-20 loss to a “tough” East Syracuse-Minoa team Friday, especially after being shut out in its season opener last week against Auburn.
Now, the goal is to “make some stops” on the defensive side of the ball, Halladay added added.
“We’re making baby steps. I’d like to see our steps get a little bigger, but we’re improving,” he said. “Obviously, with the score tonight, we didn’t make many stops.”
The Spartans’ offense couldn’t be tamed.
Of ESM’s eight offensive drives, the Red Raiders only stopped two of the drives: once in the latter stages of the second quarter, and another time as the clock expired to finish the game in the fourth quarter.
Tyler Bell found Rahkhem El for a 35-yard pass with 6:57 left in the first quarter, and then with 3:53 left, Bell found Jackson Palumb for an eight-yard passing touchdown. Bell recorded a hat trick of passing touchdowns with a 42-yard throw to El for ESM’s third score of the night.
Michael O’Brien eventually scored on a pick-six with 1:35 left in the first quarter.
Nicholas Commisso threw a nine-yard pass to Palumb, followed by a large kickoff return from Palumb to finish the half. The Spartans’ last two touchdowns came from Daniel Gilkey on a four-yard run and then a 40-yard rushing score from Mikah Combs.
“We’re not good enough for one guy to blow a responsibility (on defense) and then play catch up,” Halladay said. “We’re not a ‘play catch up’ type of team.”
But it wasn’t all ESM offense throughout the game. Fulton did open the scoring just minutes into the opening quarter. Will Patterson found Rhyle Humphrey on a 10-yard pass as Humphrey dove into the end zone.
“That was nice to see, to get on the board and get up 6-0,” Halladay said.
The Red Raiders didn’t score again until the second quarter. It was Patterson in the air again, but this time Tyler Mills caught it for a 20-yard touchdown. Miller found the ball between two ESM defenders before falling in the back of the end zone.
The Patterson and Mills duo connected against for Fulton’s final touchdown of the contest with a 49-yard pass.
In his first year at varsity quarterback, Halladay said Patterson “plays his butt off” every down that he’s out there.
“I’m proud of him,” Halladay said. “I’m not going to say he was one of our question marks before the season, but I wasn’t sure what I was going to expect out of him. … Will’s playing hard.”
Patterson finished the game with 102 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and 20 yards on the ground. Mills had 75 receiving yards on the night, plus two touchdowns. He also had 61 rushing yards. Aiden Trude had 33 rushing yards, and tacked on 14 receiving yards. Humphrey added 28 reception yards, including the 10-yard touchdown reception.
Fulton begins its league schedule starting next Friday against Central Square in Section III Class A National. After two tough non-league opponents, Auburn and ESM, Halladay said the team “has to start league play off with a bang.”
“We’ve got to move on and fix the things we didn’t do well. We have to become more consistent,” Halladay said. “We scored 20 points against a good ESM team. But we still gave up 53. … We’ve got to be able to make some plays.”
