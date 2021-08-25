FULTON — It has been said in racing that the most important lap to lead is the last one. That is exactly what Pat Ward did Saturday night at Fulton Speedway picking up the win in the DIRTcar 358 Modified feature.
Ward started the 35-lap feature in 15th and methodically worked his way into the top 10. Late in the feature, Ward worked his way into third place and had a front row view of the race-long lead battle between Joe Shields and Roy Bresnahan, who swapped the lead back and forth throughout the feature.
On the final lap, Shields, who was looking for his first career Fulton victory, and Bresnahan were racing hard with the veteran Ward ready to pounce on any mistakes by the top two.
In turns three and four coming down for the checkers, Bresnahan and Shields made contact and both cars got out of shape. The contact left Ward just enough room on the bottom to drive by straight into victory lane. Shields, Bresnahan, Jimmy Phelps and Todd Root completed the top five.
A strong field of modifieds signed into the pits setting up four heat races and a B-Main to set the 32-car starting feature. Tim Sears Jr. and Ron Davis III got upside down in separate incidents. Both drivers got out of their cars and were OK.
SPORTSMAN
Almost 50 Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman machines were in the pits, bringing six heat races to set a pair of 25-lap features.
In the first feature, Jake Davis led the opening six laps in a side-by-side battle with Jack Meeks who took the lead on lap 7 using the topside of the speedway.
Meeks and Davis were in a two-car breakaway at the front and it looked like lapped traffic might play a role in the finish. Just when the two reached the back of the field, the yellow flag waved on lap 14 giving the cars up front a clear track to the finish.
When the race went back green, Amy Holland moved into second and set her sights on Meeks. On lap 18, Holland drove under and by Meeks to be the new leader. One lap later and still running the top part of the track, Meeks took back the lead.
Over the final laps Meeks held off Brandon Carvey by a narrow 0.234 of a second at the checkers. Holland, Wade Chrisman, and Davis rounded out the top five.
In the second Sportsman feature, Mike Root led the opening four laps when a yellow slowed the field. On the restart, Rick Miller took the lead.
Miller opened a lead after putting some distance between himself and the rest of the top five. That lead went away after another yellow flag on lap 9. The restart saw Alan Fink and Matt Janczuk move into second and third and set their sights on Miller.
Fink used the top side of the speedway to drive into the top spot on lap 12. Just when it looked like Fink would cruise to the lead by three seconds, the yellow flag waved again, setting up a green, white checkers finish. Fink outran Rick Miller to the checkers by 1.209 seconds. Point leader Janczuk, Chris Mackey, and J.J. Courcy completed the top five.
LATE MODELS
The 20-lap Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Model feature saw Max Hill lead the opening six laps before points leader and leading feature winner Chad Homan took over the top spot. Once out front, Homan cruised to the victory, winning by 7.437 seconds over Bret Belden. Harry Halliday, Kevan Cook, and Sean Beardsley rounded out the top five.
NOVICE SPORTSMAN
The 15-lap E&V Energy Novice Sportsman feature saw Austin Cooper and Buddy Leathley put on a show at the front of the field in a two-car breakaway. After hounding Cooper, Leathley made the winning pass on lap 6 and then cruised to the win, his second of the year. Cooper, Dwight Nichols, Brianna Murtaugh, and Jason Breezee finished second through fifth.
MOD LITES
Kyle Demo led the opening seven laps of the 15-lap AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lite feature. On lap 8, the driver with the most wins in the division, Justin Williams, took the lead by inches at the flag stand. During the rest of the race, Williams held off Demo and Clayton Brewer for the win. Tucker Halliday and Brad Harris completed the top five.
UPCOMING
On Saturday, Burke’s Home Centers & Burdick Ford will present one of the fans favorite events every race season when King’s Smash ‘Em Crash ‘Em Demo derbies return for another demolition derby featuring a $1,000-to-win, 4- and 6-cylinder derby, and a $750-to-win Mini Van and Light truck junk run.
Racing on the speedway will feature DIRTcar Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman, Late Models and Novice Sportsman.
There are just two point races left at Fulton Speedway, including Saturday’s program.
Pits open Saturday at 4 p.m., while grandstands open at 5 p.m. Racing starts at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit fultonspeedway.com.
