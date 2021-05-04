OSWEGO — Oswego siblings Andrew Shaver and Madeleine Shaver stole the show Saturday with first-place finishes in the sixth annual Out Run Autism 5K, which started and finished in front of The Press Box along East First Street in the Port City.
Andrew Shaver, 12, was the overall winner of the five-kilometer run with a time of 18:59.
His sister Madeleine, 11, won the women’s 5K run and took third place overall in 21:02.
Finishing in between those two was their father, Jon Shaver, with a time of 19:19.
About 130 runners and walkers braved the chilly weather to participate in the event live. When added to the virtual participants, the total registration was 174, said Race Director Julie Chetney.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Oswego County Autism Task Force, which promotes autism awareness and creates possibilities for those families touched by Autism Spectrum Disorder in the county.
Chetney thanked all those who participated and sponsored the event, especially primary sponsors Vona’s Restaurant and The Beacon Hotel.
The Out Run Autism 5K was also the first of four events in the Make It Happen 20K Race Series, which combines long-standing local 5K races put on by the Autism Task Force, Oswego Little League, the Oswego Health Foundation, and the Buccaneer Boosters.
Next up in the series will be the Oswego Little League 5K on June 20, followed by the Oswego Health Foundation 5K on Aug. 14, and the Go Bucs 5K on Oct. 10. Series participants compete in all four events, with awards going to overall race series winners in both the running and walking categories. Race time results from all four events combined will determine series awards. See makeithappenoswego.com for more details about the series.
Completing the top five runners overall on Saturday were Jessica Leonard (4th, 21:06) and Jason Shepard (5th, 21:17).
Rounding out the top 10 runners overall were Erwin Learned (21:24), Austin Richardson (21:39), Aaron Johnson (21:44), Sebastian Lasher (21:52), and Zachary Vickery (22:03).
Todd Sawyer was the first-place finisher in the 5K walk in 31:55. He was followed by Deborah McAndrew (40:46), Dominick Pike (45:22), Nicole Crisafulli (46:05), and Cynthia Mirabito (46:06).
Following is list of the top 30 runners and top 15 walkers in the Out Run Autism 5K. See www.auyertiming.com for complete results.
Out Run Autism 5K Run: 1. Andrew Shaver (18:59), 2. Jon Shaver (19:19), 3. Madeleine Shaver (21:02), 4. Jessica Leonard (21:06), 5. Jason Shepard (21:17), 6. Erwin Learned (21:24), 7. Austin Richardson (21:39), 8. Aaron Johnson (21:44), 9. Sebastian Lasher (21:52), 10. Zachary Vickery (22:03). 11. Dairo Reyes (22:13), 12. Isaac Noel (22:55), 13. Phil Cady (22:56), 14. William Bonoffski (22:56), 15. Sara Buske (23:24).
16. Chloe Devendorf (23:45), 17. Jie Merrick (24:00), 18. Kellie Weaver (24:03), 19. Bill Delfing (24:17), 20. Alexander Goewey (24:37), 21. Kristen Kelly (24:49), 22. Sean Callen (25:13), 23. Tom Richardson (25:50), 24. Leo Babcock (26:00), 25. Jeremy Kerling (26:39), 26. Terri Richardson (26:59), 27. Aimee Lynn Callen (27:07), 28. Johnathan Clohecy (28:05), 29. Cathy Celeste (28:50), 30. Susan Brown (28:50).
Out Run Autism 5K Walk: 1. Todd Sawyer (31:55), 2. Deborah McAndrew (40:46), 3. Dominick Pike (45:22), 4. Nicole Crisafulli (46:05), 5. Cynthia Mirabito (46:06), 6. Cris Snyder (46:13), 7. Beth Cady (46:14), 8. Samantha Haight (46:57), 9. Thomas Murray (47:24), 10. Becky Devendorf (47:31), 11. Sandra Pike (48:36), 12. Christine Learned (48:38), 13. Sarah Davis (49:44), 14. Lou Ann Rucynski Coleman (49:44), 15. Elisabeth Haight (49:50).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.