MEXICO — After nearly 83 minutes of play, Mexico varsity boys soccer Nicholas Pachoud simply said, “it was a tough loss.”
The Tigers fought and fought against Chittenango, battling through the 80-minute regulation time and 2:51 of overtime. The Bears, off the foot of Jacob Scheidelman who took a shot from about 20 yards out from the right side of the field, won 1-0 at Mexico’s turf stadium Thursday.
Even with the loss, Pachoud mentioned he thought it was the best game Mexico had played all season long.
“That’s the hardest two halves of soccer that these guys have played all season,” Pachoud said. “I told them (after the game) — they had their heads down — to keep their heads up. If we play like that every game, we’re going to be great (the rest of the season).”
Pachoud added he’s been waiting for a game like this to happen, where all 11 players on the field are applying themselves and “putting effort” into the entire match.
For the first-year head coach, Thursday’s game was all about the team’s energy.
“It’s going to be night and day. I’ve been preaching it all season,” he said. “Now that they see how well they can play when they put effort in, it’s good for them. It’s going to show what they can do.”
Chittenango’s goal was one that Pachoud said just “snuck by” goaltender Tyler Warner. The goalie went down with a shin injury during the latter stages of the first half — the same exact spot he got hurt during Tuesday’s win against LaFayette, according to Pachoud — and was subbed out for a few minutes.
Warner eventually played the remaining approximate 50 minutes, with Pachoud adding Warner couldn’t even jump off his right foot due to the injury.
“Ty was undressed at the half and I told him, ‘I don’t have a goalie substitute, but I will make one.’ He fought through and said, ‘I got you,’” Pachoud said. “I have the utmost pride out of him. ... You could just tell he couldn’t get enough jump on that (goal). … It happens.”
Despite being out-shot 8-3, Pachoud told his team before overtime it was “still their game to win.” Chittenango’s center midfielders provided challenges all night for Mexico’s offense as it tried to put some pressure on the Bears.
The Tigers weren’t able to record a shot on goal in overtime.
“I didn’t want to risk it and go too heavy on offense to get a quick goal. I thought about it in overtime because it’s golden goal,” Pachoud said. “We just had to get some pressure. You could tell Chittenango panicked a little bit. … Our defense played amazing tonight. I couldn’t ask for more.”
The Tigers (4-2) had a game scheduled Friday at Jordan-Elbridge before taking on Skaneateles on Tuesday.
“If the guys translate what they did tonight to the rest of the season, it should be smooth sailing),” he said. “They’ll know exactly how hard to bring it after tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.