MEXICO — A change in culture and a new coach are what the Mexico boys varsity soccer team can look forward to this season.
While the culture shift has been a progression over the last few years, the new coach, Nicholas Pachoud, isn’t entirely new to the program either.
Pachoud, a 2011 graduate of Mexico Academy, was a soccer player for the Tigers throughout high school.
Anthony Veiga, a former assistant coach for Mexico, was slated to take over the program this year but left the district for another job. Pachoud was supposed to be Veiga’s assistant, but now has the reins of the program.
Prior to taking the top spot, he was the coach of the junior varsity and modified teams in previous years.
Knowing some of the players coming into this season, Pachoud said it’s “crazy” to see some of their growth, both “physically and skillfully.”
“A lot of the varsity guys I have now, I started coaching them when they were in seventh grade on modified,” he said. “A good five or six kids, I’ve had them every single year, which makes it easier since I’m familiar with the kids. I love this group.”
While James McKenna was a coach when Pachoud was still in high school, McKenna never coached Pachoud at the varsity level.
The two only worked together for a year while Pachoud was on JV, but the duo did play together on a couple indoor soccer teams, Pachoud added.
“(McKenna) was always around (when I was on varsity),” Pachoud said. “He’s a good friend.”
Mexico had an 11-game season last fall, where the squad went 6-5. While the Tigers have 16 games scheduled this season — three of which have already been played — now the team has something to work toward: post-season play.
Pachoud said he’s especially excited that his seniors get a chance to not only play again, but have something to work toward.
“Last year, we didn’t have any end-of-the-year things (like sectionals),” Pachoud said. “Even if we qualified, they weren’t really working for a goal. … We have some goals we’d like to hit, as well as some season-ending goals.”
But outside of the run for the sectional tournament, Pachoud added that he and the players are happy to be back in a normal season — including not having to wear a mask while on the field or coaching.
“It’s a lot less hectic. Everyone’s excited to not have to wear a mask, that’s probably the biggest thing,” Pachoud said. “I’m just as happy as they are for the same reasons. I love the fall season and soccer is just a big part of that.”
Mexico has started its season 3-0 while winning its annual tournament to end the preseason. All three games have been 2-1 victories, taking wins from Red Creek, Phoenix and Homer. Jacob Poissant recorded two goals in the game against Red Creek, while Connor DuBois and Evan Caroccio scored against Homer. No stats were provided following the win against Phoenix.
Pachoud added that he hopes his three captains, Carter Jock, Tyler Warner and Kian Long, will lead the way, while the rest of the team follows.
“These guys are ready to work hard,” Pachoud said. “They’re a confident group for sure.”
Now that Pachoud is at the helm of the program, looking past this season, he wants to continue the growth and legacy that McKenna built for Mexico boys soccer. He added that there’s a “standard that (he’d) like to live up to.”
“Ever since McKenna took over this group, they seem like they’ve accomplished things that weren’t normal to Mexico soccer,” Pachoud said. “The year I started to pick up what (McKenna) was really doing, I think they were a three-seed in Section III. That’s unheard of for Mexico soccer. … Now it’s time to make that the new ‘normal.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.