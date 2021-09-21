OSWEGO — The Oswego Youth Basketball Association PeeWee League’s registration is Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at The Ancient Order of Hibernians on Murray Street behind Oswego Country Club.
PeeWee is for first through third grade participants.
Forms are available online and hard copies will be available at registration. Printed forms can be sent to the OYBA.
The league starts on Oct. 4 and runs through mid-December on Tuesdays and Fridays at Fitzhugh Park School from 5-8 p.m. Payment is expected at time of registration.
For more information, contact Jenn Symborski at 315-532-0475.
