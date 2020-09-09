BALDWINSVILLE — Due to the continued restriction of fans from attending racing events in New York State, Fulton Speedway officials this week announced the cancellation of the 2020 edition of the Outlaw 200 Weekend.
This year's Outlaw 200 Weekend had been scheduled for Oct. 2-3, and was to include qualifying events and feature races in several divisions. The main event of the weekend was to be the International Trucks Outlaw 200.
The event will return to the newly resurfaced Fulton Speedway on Oct. 1-2, 2021.
While the regular season and the Outlaw 200 have fallen victim to governmental regulations in response to COVID-19, track management is excited to be included in the recently announced Super DIRTcar Series OktoberFAST. The Super DIRTcar Series as well as DIRTcar 358 Modifieds and DIRTcar Sportsman will be featured on Thursday, Oct. 8, as part of a six-night series of races that will be broadcast live on DIRTvision.
In preparation for the Oct. 8 event, Fulton will host a pair of practice sessions this month. Those are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 15 and Tuesday, Sept. 29. Both practice sessions will be open to any dirt racecar and run from 6-9 p.m. Pit passes for each session will be $25. In accordance with the current state guidelines, spectators are not permitted in the grandstands at any of these remaining events.
For track management, the cancellation of the Outlaw 200 was necessary, yet disappointing.
“It was tough sitting all summer waiting to get open, but we held out hope that there would be some movement by the governor in support of our industry,” said track General Manager Cory Reed. “Recently, the governor’s executive order preventing spectators from attending was pushed back yet again, which closed the window for the event for this year. We are obviously greatly disappointed, but not surprised considering who is calling the shots in Albany.”
For more information on the DIRTcar promoted OktoberFAST event, fans and teams should log onto www.superdirtcarseries.com, www.Dirtcar.com, or follow them on their Facebook or Twitter feeds. Pertinent event information will be shared on Fulton Speedway’s digital outlets as it becomes available.
Fulton Speedway management thanked all the competitors, fans, sponsors, officials, and staff for their patience, understanding and support during this time of uncertainty. Speedway management has begun planning for the 2021 racing season, with announcements to be released as they become available.
