HAMBURG — Hilbert College senior outfielder Maia Delaney, of Oswego, has been named to the 2020 Academic All-District Softball Team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
The organization recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.
Delaney, who had already earned the Hilbert College McGrath Award this spring, became the first Hilbert softball player to be honored by the CoSIDA voting membership for outstanding academic and athletic achievement.
A 2019 second-team Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference all-star selection, Delaney finished her final season of competition focusing on distance learning rather than softball competition due to the coronavirus pandemic. She earned a 4.0 grade-point average this spring semester, graduated with a 3.98 cumulative GPA, and was presented a forensic science/crime scene investigation degree in May.
Honorees selected first-team Academic All-District will advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. The CoSIDA Academic All-America program separately recognizes softball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA. Those Academic All-America honorees will be announced from June 8-11.
In receiving the McGrath Award at Hilbert earlier this spring, Delaney was selected for demonstrating exemplary achievement both academically and athletically.
The McGrath Award is presented annually to one female and one male graduating student-athlete at Hilbert.
Delaney joined the Hawks’ softball program at the start of her sophomore campaign after spending one year at St. John Fisher College. She made an immediate impact at Hilbert, guiding the Hawks back to the AMCC postseason tournament for the first time since 2005.
The 15-17 Hawks posted a 9-9 AMCC record and headed to the tourney as the sixth-seeded team in 2018.
She finished her rookie season leading the Hawks in many offensive categories — batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, runs scored, hits, triples, and total bases — while earning a spot on the 2018 AMCC All-Tournament Team.
The following year, Delaney was a 2019 AMCC second-team all-conference selection as her efforts at the plate placed her in the league’s top 10 in batting average (3rd, .412) and slugging and on-base percentage (6th in each). She finished her second collegiate season as Hilbert’s most reliable player at the plate and in the outfield.
The two-time team MVP battled alongside her teammates for the first time outdoors in early March this year, and played only nine games in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the 2020 season.
She graduated with 74 hits, 10 doubles, seven triples, one home run, and a career .363 batting average. Delaney is a three-time AMCC Academic All-Conference member, a three-time AMCC Individual Peak Performer, and was inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National Student-Athlete Academic Honor Society last spring as a junior.
While at Oswego High School, Delaney was a first-team all-league selection in her senior softball season. She also played varsity tennis for the Buccaneers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.