OSWEGO — Oswego’s Clara Culeton, a senior on the SUNY Oneonta women’s volleyball team, has been named to the SUNY Athletic Conference All-Decade Team.
The team, which was selected by the SUNYAC sports information directors, included 19 players who competed during the past decade.
Culeton’s current coach, Ashley Coyle, also earned honors from her brilliant career as a player for Cortland from 2008-12. Coyle was a three-time All-American at Cortland and is currently in her fourth season as head coach of Oneonta. In 2019, Coyle’s squad compiled a record of 23-9, which was its best showing in a decade.
Culeton is a four-year member of the women’s volleyball program and, in just three seasons of competition, has established herself as one of the top players all-time for the program. At the conclusion of the 2019 season, Culeton was selected as an AVCA Honorable Mention All-American after being named to the New York All-Region First Team. She was also selected as a first-team all-conference player after receiving second-team recognition in 2018.
A middle hitter, Culeton posted collegiate best numbers during the 2019 season with her 321 kills, 102 blocks, and a .407 hitting percentage. The hitting percentage set the single-season mark for the Red Dragons while leading the SUNYAC. Culeton’s kills and blocks were third in the conference.
She played in 92 matches and 330 sets in her three seasons. She accumulated 819 kills and 252 blocks and has a career hitting percentage of .359, which is best all time. Culeton also recorded 1,076 points, which puts her 11th all time. Her 2.48 kills per set ranks third best all-time.
Culeton also plays for the Oneonta basketball team. In the 2019-2020 season, she averaged 6.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. She started in 23 of the Dragons’ 26 games.
In 2017, The Palladium-Times named Culeton as its Female Athlete of the Year. She was also selected at the school’s Outstanding Senior Athlete.
As a senior in high school volleyball, Culeton was an All-CNY choice and the league’s player of the year. She earned third-team all-state honors.
On the basketball court, she led the Bucs in scoring and was a first-team all-league selection. She was also an all-league honorable mention lacrosse player.
