OSWEGO — McKenna Brooks, who starred at Oswego High School before excelling on the Geneseo women’s basketball team, has been named to the SUNY Athletic Conference All-Decade Team.
Brooks led the Knights to four-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 2016-2019, including a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2017.
A three-time all-conference selection, including 2018 SUNYAC Player of the Year, Brooks ranks second in program history in blocks (119), fifth in rebounds (764), ninth in steals (184), and 10th in points (1,125).
Brooks was also an honorable mention All-American in 2018 and an All-Region selection in 2019.
