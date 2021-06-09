OSWEGO — Senior Ben Lewis of the Oswego varsity boys track team is ready to chase Section III Class A championships.
Lewis will be one of several Buccaneers competing Friday in the Class A Meet at East Syracuse-Minoa High School. With the state championships having been canceled, Friday’s meet will close out the season and in Lewis’ case, his high school career.
“I’ve got one shot,” he said. “I’m going to put it all out there.”
Lewis will run in the 400-meter dash, the 200-meter dash, and as part of the 4 x 100-meter and 4 x 400-meter relay teams.
Coach Jeff Gordon said Lewis might be the favorite to win the Class A crown in the 400-meter dash.
“He probably has one of the top-five or top-three times in the state right now,” Gordon said. “I think his chances are good. I haven’t seen anybody come close to matching him in our section.”
He has won all his 400-meter races.
Lewis won several of his 200-meter dash races, but was edged out a few times.
“I don’t believe he was beaten because he didn’t have the capability to win. I think it was more strategy, learning how to run the race. It will be interesting to see if the knowledge that we’ve tried to give him pays off in the sectionals,” Gordon said of Lewis’ chances in the 200-meter dash.
Joining Lewis in the 4 x 100-meter relay will be senior Ben Hoefer, freshman Thomas Gfeller, and junior Dairo Reyes.
Other runners who have contributed for the Bucs in the 4 x 400-meter relay are senior Jason Purtell, junior Ethan LoCastro, Gfeller, and sophomore Tyler Beck.
Lewis will anchor both relays at the sectionals.
“Our 4 x 400 team has only lost once this season, and it was a tie time wise. We just lost by a lean. I have a good feeling about that team as well,” Gordon said.
The coach said that Lewis is very talented, but that’s only part of what he contributes to the team.
“What stands out most is that he’s the team’s biggest cheerleader,” Gordon said. “He is always trying to encourage everybody to do their best, to work harder than they thought they could. He is always running around cheering people on, encouraging them. He’s always smiling, he’s always positive, and he’s always working hard. He is an amazing role model. He’s a great example of someone to look up to, especially when it comes to work ethic.”
The fact that he took part in the cross country season helped Lewis with his endurance. Now, he’s seeing what he can do to improve even more for the sectionals.
Gordon said he hoped to convince Lewis to take a suggestion that might improve his time in his individual events.
“I’ve got to get him to use a block. He’s a little hesitant to use a block. A block can shave just a little bit of time off,” Gordon said. “Throughout the season it’s been mostly about strategy, understanding when to kick, how to start the race, how to establish a pace. As the season has progressed you could see it paying off with him understanding what he needed to do at certain points in the race to win.”
Lewis said his mental approach to the sectionals will be important.
“You have to have a goal and have it in your mindset that that’s what you want,” he said. “During the race you have to keep picturing it in your mind about your goal and what you want to do, and you have to do it.”
His best times for his individual events are 52.5 for the 400-meter dash and 23.0 for the 200-meter dash.
He noted that he had a split time of 51.6 during a 4 x 400-meter relay race against East Syracuse-Minoa. Because it was a very close race, it pushed him to a faster time, he said.
Lewis said he is excited to be part of the relay races at the sectionals.
“I love the relays. It’s really fun working with everybody. There’s not as much pressure.
You have to think about what’s best for the team,” he said.
The son of Heather and Jeff Lewis, Ben will continue his academic and athletic career at Nazareth College. He will study environmental science and take part in the indoor and outdoor track programs.
“Nazareth is a really good school and they have a really good track program,” he said.
This season has been a challenging one for Oswego. In addition to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bucs were without a home track following the district’s renovations to athletic facilities. Oswego traveled to Hannibal High School to practice on its track.
Despite the challenges, the season has been fun and successful, Lewis said.
“The coaches and the whole team, we’re all one big unit together,” he said. “It’s a good support system. Thank you to the coaches and the team for being very supportive and for making this a fun year.”
