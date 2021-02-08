OSWEGO — Former Oswego High School swimming standout Michaela Auer, who later starred at SUNY Cortland, has been named to the SUNY Athletic Conference All-Decade Team.
To be eligible, athletes must have competed at least one season between 2009-10 and 2018-19 and must have been either a two-time All-SUNYAC honoree, a conference Swimmer or Diver of the Year, an All-American, or a two-time national qualifier.
Auer swam at SUNY Cortland from 2011 to 2014.
In 2013, she was an honorable mention All-American in the 200-yard freestyle relay. At the 2013 NCAA Championships, Auer swam in four relays for the Red Dragons.
She is part of two school record-setting relays (200 free relay, 200 medley relay).
Auer won the 2012 SUNYAC championship in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.43.
She was a two-time conference champ as part of Cortland’s 200-yard medley relay, and was a member of the Dragons’ 200 free relay that claimed the 2013 SUNYAC crown.
