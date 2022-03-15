JUNIOR LEAGUE
(3/8) Fyzical Therapy 34, Oscar Roofing 24
Led by Maddox Browngardt, Fyzical Therapy jumped out to an eight-point lead after the first quarter and never looked back. They led 22-12 at halftime, and held off a strong third-quarter push from Oscar Roofing to secure the 34-24 win.
Browngardt had 18 points, Jon Stahl and Mason Pippen each had four points, and Koston Hawkins, Grady King, and Carter Conaway each had two points for Fyzical Therapy.
Jaden Anderson had 13 points for Oscar Roofing, with Max Clarke and Connor Parsons each adding four points and Connor Canale adding two points.
(3/8) GJP Pizza: 41, Scriba Mini Storage: 28
GJP Pizza used a strong, balanced offensive performance to get past Scriba Mini Storage 41-28 on Tuesday. GJP scored 10 points in the first quarter and eight in the second before putting up 17 in the third, building a 19-point lead. Scriba Mini Storage rallied with a strong fourth, but GJP held on for the win.
Kamdyn Fedder led GJP Pizza with 11 points. Brayden Giglio had eight points, Samuel Arthur had six, while Aiden Tamblin and Carter Birmingham each had four. Mason Delaney, Blake Vooris, and Bryce Willis each had two points for GJP.
Greyson Joseph led Scriba Mini Storage with 13 points, while Jayce Davern had five points. Connor VanBuren and DeAnthony Sanchez each had four, with Weston Sterling adding two points.
SENIOR LEAGUE
(3/9) Burke’s, 56, Allstate, 33
Trailing by two points after the first quarter, Burke’s slowly took control of the game, building a 27-18 lead at halftime and extending the advantage to 21 points after the third before finishing a 56-33 win on Wednesday.
Luis Correa led Burke’s with 15 points, while Dominic Stafford had 14 points and Evan Anderson had 13. Peyton Valenzuela had eight points, with Parker Stevens adding four and Dean Ouderkirk adding two points.
Jack Slobe led Allstate with 14 points. Blake Davern, Nolan Connors, and Brendan Tolley each had four points. Isaac Krul had three points, with Ethan King and Brayden Terramiggi each adding two points.
(3/9) K-9 Grooming, 44, Oscar Roofing, 34
After a low-scoring first quarter, K-9 Roofing took control across the second and third, building a nine-point lead at the half. They entered the fourth with a 31-17 advantage, holding on for a 44-34 win after a high-scoring quarter from both sides.
Lucas Parkhurst had 10 points to lead K-9 Grooming, while Toby Caroccio and Noah Caroccio each had nine points. Mason Carvell and Landen Halsey each had six points, with Justyn Barbera adding four points.
Reiyomar Colon had 12 points for Oscar Roofing, with Kyle Cough adding nine points. Hunter Joseph had eight points, while Logan Stahl had five points.
(3/11) Burke’s, 46, K-9 Grooming, 42
Burke’s was able to hold off a big comeback attempt from K-9 Grooming on Friday, securing a 46-42 win. Burke’s led 22-16 at halftime and 32-20 entering the fourth, but K-9 Grooming battled back to force a tight finish.
Evan Anderson led Burke’s with 16 points. Dominic Stafford had 10 points, while Parker Stevens added eight. Peyton Valenzuela and Zaccheus Pittsley each had five points, while Dean Ouderkirk had two points.
Landen Halsey led K-9 Grooming with 12 points. Lucas Parkhurst and Noah Caroccio each had nine points, with Toby Caroccio adding four points. Ruben Sanchez, Kevin Perlet, and Mason Carvell each had two points.
(3/11) Oscar Roofing 51, Allstate 39
Led by Reiyomar Colon, Oscar Roofing used a big offensive day to beat Allstate 51-39 on Friday. Oscar Roofing scored double figures in all four quarters, leading by eight at halftime and by 14 after the third quarter.
Reiyomar Colon had 30 points for Oscar Roofing, with Logan Stahl adding nine and Kyle Cough adding eight. Hunter Joseph had four points for Oscar Roofing.
Jack Slobe led Allstate with 10 points. Brayden Terramiggi, Nolan Conners, and Isaac Krul each had eight points, with Brendon Tolley adding five points.
MAJOR LEAGUE
(3/8) Lakeview Remodeling 58, C&R Pro Sales 54
Lakeview Remodeling came all the way back on Tuesday, overcoming a 20-point deficit to earn a 58-54 win over C&R Pro Sales. Lakeview Remodeling trailed by 11 after one, was down 37-17 at halftime, and trailed by 10 entering the fourth. They outscored C&R Pro Sales 26-12 in the final quarter.
Cody Vickery led Lakeview Remodeling with 18 points. Ryan Symborski and Aiden Seinoski each had 13 points, with David Gonzalez and Devon Mahoney each adding six. Matt Victory had two points.
Evan Caroccio and Anthony Davis each had 15 points to pace C&R Pro Sales. Andres Colon had eight points, while Joshua McManus had six. Jordan Thompson added four points, with Kaden Ferraro and Hunter Hourigan each had three points.
(3/8) Good Times 56, G.S. Steamers: 38
Good Times got off to a strong start and never looked back on Tuesday, defeating G.S. Steamers 56-38. Good Times held G.S. Steamers scoreless in the first quarter (7-0), and took a 25-7 lead into halftime before closing out the win.
Noah Bwalya had 28 points to lead Good Times. Shawn Perras had nine points, with Charlie Cherchio and Ethan Cedillo each adding seven. Connor Harvey had three points, while Kaden Perez added two points.
M.J. Lilly had 14 points to lead G.S. Steamers. Troy Lilly had 10 points, while Camden Atkinson added eight points. Matthew Knox, Ethan Alnutt, and Jacob Price each had two points.
(3/8) Kirwan Law 60, Warner PT 52
Kirwan Law outscored Warner PT by 10 points in the fourth, pulling away for an eight-point win in a back-and-forth game on Tuesday. Warner PT led 11-7 after the first quarter, but Kirwan Law responded with a strong second, and led 20-19 at halftime. Kirwan Law outscored Warner PT 24-14 in the fourth after trailing 38-36 entering the final quarter.
Michael Fierro had 15 points to lead Kirwan Law. Matthew Krul had 11 points, while Kaiden Whiteside added 10 points. Austin Symborski had nine points, with Ethan LoCastro and Jack Reynolds each adding six points. Donovan Constanza had two points, with Gavin Mills adding one.
Zach Chamberlain had 23 points, leading the way for Warner PT. Andrew Mullen had nine points, Braydin Spath had six points, Damien LeBeau had four points, and Dominick Olivadoti had three. Anthony Burke, Hassan Haji, and Bree Smith each had two points, while Henry Sweeney added one point.
(3/10) Good Times 67, C&R Pro Sales 60
Good Times led through the first two quarters, but needed to fight off a strong second-half push from C&R Pro Sales to earn a 67-60 win on Thursday. Good Times led 21-15 after one, and were up two at halftime, but C&R Pro Sales used a strong third quarter to take a two-point lead into the final frame before Good Times locked down the victory.
Noah Bwalya and Connor Harvey each had 18 points for Good Times. Charlie Cherchio added 13 points, while Kaden Perez had eight and Ethan Cedillo had seven. Shawn Perras added three points.
Anthony Davis had 28 points to lead C&R Pro Sales. Evan Caroccio added 14 points, while Andres Colon had nine. Jordan Thompson added three points, while Owen Sincavage, Matthew Willis, and Joshua McManus each had two points.
(3/10) Lakeview Remodeling 41, Kirwan Law 40
Lakeview Remodeling came out on top of a tight, back-and-forth matchup on Thursday, holding on to defeat Kirwan Law 41-40. Lakeview Remodeling trailed by two after the first quarter, and were down 22-17 at halftime before outscoring Kirwan Law 17-7 in the third, taking a five-point lead.
Devon Mahoney had 11 points to lead Lakeview Remodeling, with Jack Syrell adding 10 points. Cody Vickery had eight points, Jeff Thompson had six points, and David Gonzalez had four points. KJ Grady added two points.
Jack Reynolds led Kirwan Law with nine points. Michael Fierro had seven, while Matthew Krul, Kaiden Whiteside, and Ethan Locastro each had six points. Austin Symborski had four points, while Donovan Constanza had two points.
(3/10) Warner PT 65, G.S. Steamers 59
Warner PT found itself down early, but slowly battled back against G.S. Steamers on Thursday, pulling out a 65-59 win. G.S. Steamers led 21-12 after the first quarter, and held a 30-26 advantage at halftime. Warner PT used a 29-point third quarter to take the lead, holding off G.S. Steamers in the fourth to earn the victory.
Zach Chamberlain led Warner PT with 23 points, while Andrew Mullen had 20 points. Bree Smith had seven points, and Henry Sweeney had six. Anthony Burke added four, while Braydin Spath and Hassan Haji each had two points. Dominick Olivadoti added one point.
Camden Atkinson and MJ Lilly each had 16 points to lead G.S. Steamers. Nate DeVinny had 13 points, while Troy Lilly added nine points. Clay Kennedy had four points, with London Anderson adding one point.
