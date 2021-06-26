OSWEGO — Oswego Health is providing support as the finish line sponsor for the Oswego YMCA’s 32nd annual Harborfest 5K Run/Walk, set for 8:30 a.m. July 24.
“As a true community partner, the services provided by the Oswego YMCA are invaluable,” said Michael Harlovic, president and CEO of Oswego Health. “When our frontline workers needed assistance with child care services at the start of the pandemic, the Oswego YMCA stepped right up to help. For that, we will be forever grateful. We understand how critical this event is to help sustain their daily operations and Oswego Health is proud to be a sponsor. “
Proceeds from the event support YMCA programs that officials say deliver lasting personal and social change for children, adults, and families in the Oswego area.
“The Y has been located in downtown Oswego and strengthening the community for over 165 years,” said Trish Levine, health and wellness director at the Oswego YMCA. “Even though the Harborfest festival is canceled, it is important for the Y to continue this long-standing community tradition and YMCA fundraiser.”
Due to restrictions at the time of planning and permitting, this year’s event has been modified to offer only a five-kilometer run and walk. There is an entry fee for all events. There is no same-day registration.
Participants may sign up at the YMCA, 265 W. First St., Oswego, or online at raceroster.com.
Event shirts in selected sizes are guaranteed to those who sign up before July 1. Shirts are in limited supply after that.
For more information, call the YMCA at 342-6082 or see www.oswegoymca.org.
Volunteers are needed for the event. School groups and individuals are encouraged to call the Y to sign up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.