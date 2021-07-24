Eagle Beverage a sponsor of Harborfest 5K

Eagle Beverage Company was a sponsor of today’s Oswego YMCA Harborfest 5K Run/Walk, held in downtown Oswego. Pictured from left are Oswego YMCA Director of Health and Wellness Trish Levine, Eagle Beverage Vice President of Sales Christian Morgia and Oswego YMCA Business Manager and Interim Executive Director Cheryl Baldwin. See www.auyertiming.com for results.

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

The Oswego YMCA Harborfest 5K Run/Walk was held Saturday morning in downtown Oswego to benefit Oswego YMCA programs.

The run/walk took participants through Oswego’s west side and east side along scenic waterfront areas.

For results, see www.auyertiming.com, and for more coverage, see Tuesday’s edition of The Palladium-Times.

