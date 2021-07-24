The Oswego YMCA Harborfest 5K Run/Walk was held Saturday morning in downtown Oswego to benefit Oswego YMCA programs.
The run/walk took participants through Oswego’s west side and east side along scenic waterfront areas.
For results, see www.auyertiming.com, and for more coverage, see Tuesday’s edition of The Palladium-Times.
