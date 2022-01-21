OSWEGO — It’s another unusual weekend for the Oswego State women’s hockey team.
Originally it was supposed to be road games. A trip to Plattsburgh State Friday, followed by another road game at SUNY Potsdam Saturday. Then the Lakers were going to head to Geneva to go against William Smith College.
COVID-19 got involved again — this time on Potsdam’s side, forcing that league game to be postponed. Instead, Oswego State will play Plattsburgh twice this weekend. The second game, Saturday at 2 p.m., will be a non-league game since it’s technically the fourth regular-season meeting. NEWHL teams only meet three times each season.
But the show must go on: Oswego State will see Plattsburgh for the second time in seven days. The Lakers fell 5-2 against the Cardinals last Friday at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena.
Oswego State won the next game, last Saturday, against SUNY Cortland — a 2-1 win — followed by an 8-0 shutout over Morrisville State on the road Tuesday.
“Coming off a decent game against Plattsburgh and then two good wins, it’s a lot easier to have that mentality and have that proper approach to the game when you’ve been successful and when you have a little bit of momentum going,” Digby said. “Hopefully that carries us into (today) and that can help us hit the ground running against Plattsburgh.”
In last Friday’s loss to Plattsburgh, both Morgan Shines and Kyleigh Grugin scored. Joanna Hiebert made 24 saves in the loss.
Oswego State bounced back for the “huge emotional win” against Cortland Saturday with Sines and Philomena Teggart scoring. Teggart had the game-winning goal. Hiebert, in her second consecutive game, made 19 saves.
Six different players scored for the Lakers at Morrisville Tuesday, with Taylor Hudon and Haas scoring twice. Chyne Kennedy, Aislinn McAleer, Simone Bednarik and Shines — her third of the week — rounded out the scoring. Bryn White made seven saves for her first collegiate shutout.
Digby noted that Morrisville was playing with “a depleted lineup,” but since it was a mid-afternoon, midweek contest, the he commended the players’ ability to stay “focused.”
“It’s really the first time that we go into a Plattsburgh game feeling good about ourselves. Both times that we’ve played them (prior) have been coming off losses,” Digby said.
That Morrisville game showed the Lakers’ depth. But it also was nice for Digby to see “people scoring” as well as “plays being made — not just jamming pucks at the net and hoping for the best.”
The line of Haas, Sophia Kyrkostas and Hudon combined for nine points against the Mustangs.
And as the second half of the season resumes, Digby added it’s nice to see “some chemistry forming.”
“That’s one of the strengths of our team. On any given night, that’s our first line or our third line. Regardless, whether they score or not, they compete defensively,” he said. “That’s what probably makes our team who we are. We hope that we have a lot of players that can play up and down the lineup. That’s what makes a lot of our pieces interchangeable.”
With Hiebert and White — both first-year goaltenders — splitting time over the weekend and finding success in the Saturday and Tuesday games, Digby mentioned he hoped it will continue to lead to a good goalie battle.
“Even though it was limited work for Bryn, I thought she looked really sharp,” he said. “It’s hard, as a goalie, when you’re only seeing seven shots, to stay focused. … For any first-year goalie, you get that first shutout. Then you find that extra level of confidence or that extra level of swagger. And we hope she can find that.”
Now that the upcoming weekend looks a little different with two contests against Plattsburgh instead of a “full North Country” tour, it’s a good opportunity for the Lakers to see a quick “progress report” just a week removed from the last contest against the Cardinals.
Adding in the Tuesday contest at William Smith — a team the Lakers defeated 1-0 on Nov. 23 — it’s a good chance for Oswego State to “to see not just (its) development, but (William Smith’s) development as well.”
“You hope that you can continue to take steps forward against Plattsburgh — and really against every team. Plattsburgh has a way of exposing the things you need to work on,” Digby said. “(William Smith) will be a good measuring stick for us, but any time you get an opportunity to go on the road and play in a unique environment against a good team, I think that helps build team chemistry and team morale. It’ll definitely be a fun week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.