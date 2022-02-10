BUFFALO — The Oswego State women’s basketball team was overcome by a strong Buffalo State squad on Tuesday, falling 73-59.
While Lakers’ head coach Sean Pinkerton said the team “did some good things offensively,” he noted an early stretch where the Lakers “deviated from the game plan” was a major factor in the loss.
“We started off the game really well, (but) we had that extended stretch where we were not at all disciplined in our efforts to execute the game plan,” said Pinkerton. “That really, really hurt us. That let them get a lead, create some separation, and it was separation that we were never able to fully recover from.”
Oswego State led 15-12 after the first quarter, but allowed 24 points in the second to head into halftime facing a nine-point deficit.
Pinkerton said the Lakers struggled against the Bengals’ press defense throughout the night.
“They apply a lot of pressure,” Pinkerton said. “They apply probably more pressure both in half-court and full-court than anyone else.”
The Lakers’ head coach said the team “frequently did not follow the game plan” against the Bengals’ defense, resulting in what Pinkerton said were unnecessary turnovers.
Danielle Caivana led the Lakers with 18 points in the loss. Chastin Giles added 17 points. Diamond Pickett had six points and 11 rebounds, with Elaina Johnson adding two points and 10 rebounds.
Oswego State (4-16, 1-13 SUNYAC) continues its season with road contests against SUNY New Paltz and SUNY Oneonta this weekend.
The Lakers will play New Paltz (14-6, 10-4 SUNYAC) at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The Hawks won the first meeting this season, 62-57, on Jan. 29.
“Not a whole lot has changed in terms of the way they’re going to approach the game, or the way we’re going to approach the game,” said Pinkerton of the matchup with New Paltz. “We have to do what we did last time, and then on top of that, we need to be more disciplined down the stretch with our attention to detail and execution.”
The weekend wraps up with Oswego State facing off against Oneonta (11-10, 8-6 SUNYAC) at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Lakers beat the Red Dragons, 49-46, in their first meeting on Jan. 28.
“We did an excellent job, for the most part, defending them last time,” Pinkerton said of Oneonta, also noting the Red Dragons have been “shooting the ball much better” since their initial matchup with the Lakers.
“We’ve got to be a little more efficient offensively, and then we have to be dialed in right from the beginning with the defensive game plan against them.”
