OSWEGO — The “sprint” for the Oswego varsity wrestling team has officially begun. After a lengthy layoff to begin the new year, the Buccaneers hosted East Syracuse-Minoa on Thursday, beginning a stretch of six matches in a span of eight days.
“Yeah, it’s going to be bang-bang,” said Oswego head coach Mike Howard. “It’s just one after another, so not a whole lot of practice.”
On Thursday, however, the Bucs were simply happy to be competing. Their last match came all the way back on Dec. 15, a full 30 days between contests. Howard said it was “pretty impressive” how the team responded after the lengthy break.
“It’s tough. Any time you get a break in the season like that, to reset your mind and get back focused and be aggressive, it’s a tough thing to do, especially in a sport like this,” said Howard. “It shows that they’re doing stuff on their own, just staying fit, staying competitive. … To come out and give great performances, it’s great to see.”
The night opened with a win for ESM, after Vaughn Ladley pinned Hayden Sanders in 2:29 in the 215-pound weight class. Charlie English kept it rolling for the Spartans, defeating Antonio Rivera-Gonzalez in an 11-0 major decision in the 138-pound class.
Each team finished with four forfeit wins apiece in the contest. Maximus Wunderlich, Peyton Spencer, Caiden Scott, and Damien Murray all received a forfeit win for ESM, while Jamee Ekman, Jose Ramos, Wayne Earl, and Michael Orel earned forfeit wins for Oswego.
Brenden Zwiesler pinned Oswego’s Spencer Therrien in 3:11 to give ESM another win at 145 pounds, but the Bucs finished strong.
Mason Sinclair defeated the Spartans’ John Aloi in a 9-4 decision at 152 pounds.
Howard said Sinclair has done “a phenomenal job” this season.
“He really came out of the woodwork and surprised us with how competitive he’s been at the varsity level,” said Mike Howard. “He’s working out with the toughest guys in the wrestling room, so it’s awesome to see.”
After another pair of forfeits, one for each team, Oswego’s Logan Matthews finished the evening with a pin of ESM’s Colin Zwiesler in 1:29 at 189 pounds.
Howard had praise for Matthews, saying he "dominated" the fight.
Though the Buccaneers ultimately lost the match, 40-33, the team won’t have much time to dwell on it. Oswego heads to Phoenix for a match today, and will head to Jamesville-DeWitt for a tournament on Saturday. The team has three matches scheduled for next week, including the Section III Dual Meets at Fulton on Tuesday.
“I kind of pulled the guys aside in practice the other day and said, ‘Hey, look, it’s no longer a marathon, it’s a sprint to the end here,” said Howard. “Every day is a chance to compete, and see what you’ve got.
“We’re getting a little bit more advanced in skill-level as far as working on the varsity guys, and kind of pushing the JV guys really to their max,” Howard continued. “I told them there’s going to be some stressors, you might not know exactly what we’re doing, but if you keep up with us, you’re going to learn a lot and maybe pull some things out that you never expected.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.