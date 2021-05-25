OSWEGO — Celebrating its Senior Day, the Oswego varsity boys tennis team aced visiting Syracuse 5-2 on Friday.
At the match, the Bucs honored seniors Sasha Loayza and Thomas Back for their contributions to the program.
Both Loayza and Back earned singles victories to contribute to the win.
At first singles, Loayza swept his match 6-0, 6-0. Back won 6-1, 6-2 at third singles.
At second singles, Zach DeMott cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 triumph.
The other Oswego wins came at third and fourth doubles. The Bucs’ third doubles team of Tyler Roper and Andrew Mullen rolled to a 6-0, 6-2 win. At fourth doubles, Brett Dykas and Brandon Sobrino won by forfeit.
Although Syracuse won at second doubles, the match was tight. The visitors beat Oswego’s Lucas Maniccia and Duncan Baker 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.
