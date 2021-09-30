Kevin Waters does not talk much on the golf course.
Like professional golfers who seek to bring their game to the next level, Waters has conditioned himself to fall into a trance-like state on the first tee — a meditative “zone” as he calls it, which blocks outside distractions and taps inward focus and strength.
“Kevin is one of the hardest working players I’ve ever coached,” Oswego coach Dan Rose said.
While other players might join a game with their buddies or another group of golfers going out on the course, Waters prefers to work in a more solitary state, working on his short game, putting and chipping on the practice green sometimes for hours at a time.
“I think practicing on your own gives you a chance to work on focus and mental toughness to build the mental stamina it takes to stay focused for 18 holes of competitive golf,” Rose said. “The best golfers know that there are two distinct parts to this game, mental strength and swing mechanics, that must work in unison if they are to play at the highest level. Kevin’s practice regimen ensures that he is paying attention to both.”
Waters’ high caliber shooting came alive again in Monday’s league match against Cortland where he captured medalist honors with an even-par front side score of 35. Oswego won the match by a final count of 195-214.
Also scoring for the Buccaneers were Gavin Ruggio (39), Neil Roman (40), Jack O’Leary (40) and Lukas Cady (41).
Waters carded a 42 in Oswego’s match on Tuesday against Syracuse, where the Bucs won 193-239.
Roman took home medalist honors with a 37 at Drumlins, followed up by Ruggio’s fourth sub-40 round with a 38. Cady and Hall also shot a 38 to round out the five-player score.
Waters is in the mix for SCAC Player of the Year honors, Rose said, and is the highest point getter on the Oswego team with four matches remaining. With the recent wins, Oswego now holds a record of 8-2.
The Bucs are looking forward to their remaining matches, which include a match today at Central Square, along with the home match against Syracuse City on Thursday and the away match at East Syracuse-Minoa Monday.
Oswego also has the 18-hole Section III championship at Green Lakes State Park next Wednesday for Waters and Oswego to look forward to.
Seniors Neil Roman and Jack O’Leary will join Waters along with Lukas Cady, Jack Hall and Gavin Ruggio in an attempt to repeat as Section III champs.
