DEWITT — The Oswego varsity girls track team went up against undefeated Jamesville-DeWitt recently and recorded many personal-best performances in a narrow 71-66 defeat.
The Buccaneers had a great night in the field events, winning every event in which they were entered.
Ava Cloonan (29’ 10.5”), Sydney Hoefer (24’ 10”) and Cordelia Brown (23’ 10.5”) swept the top three placed in the triple jump.
Brown won the high jump (4’ 4”) and took third in the discus (72’ 6”) behind teammates Morgan Samson (81’ 2”) and Megan Cheeley (74’ 5”).
Samson also won the shot put (23’ 7.5”).
Victoria Payne won the long jump with a personal-best distance of 15’ 11”. She also won the 200-meter dash (27.1) and the 400-meter dash (66.2).
Payne was part of Oswego’s first-place finish in the 4 x 800-meter relay (11:09) along with Sophia Babcock, Kaitlyn Donoghue, and Annie Niger.
Completing the Bucs’ sweep in the 400-meter dash were Babcock (2nd, 67.7) and Dowd (3rd, 68.0).
Oswego 90, Phoenix 39: On Friday, the Buccaneers defeated host Phoenix 90-39 in a friendly meet. It was the fourth win of the season for Oswego.
The Bucs placed first in all three relay races.
The team of Gretchen Dowd, Sophia Babcock, Annie Niger and Kaitlyn Donoghue started the meet with a 4 x 800-meter relay win. In the 4 x 100 relay, Emily Powers, Sydney Hoefer, Nola Blum, and Francesca Scanlon got the win. The 4 x 400 relay of Dowd, Babcock, Niger and anchor Victoria Payne finished out the night with a perfect score in the relays.
Oswego swept the top three places in the 100-meter hurdles. Ava Cloonan recorded a personal-best, sectional-qualifying time (18.7) to win it, followed by Aurora Baker (21.2) and Megan Cheeley (21.4).
Payne took first in the 100-meter dash (13.0) and Emily Powers placed third (13.9).
Donoghue placed second in the 1,500 meters (6:18) and the 3,000 meters (13:07).
The Buccaneers also swept the 400-meter dash with Payne in first (65.5) followed by Babcock (67.0) and Dowd (67.6).
Babcock (2:43), Niger (2:54), and Dowd (3:05) placed 1-2-3 in the 800 meters.
The trio of Cheeley (1st, 89.2), Cloonan (2nd, 90.02), and Baker (3rd, 92.6) finished their perfect day in the 400-meter hurdles.
Payne won the 200-meter dash with a huge personal-best effort, smashing the leaderboard with a time of 26.3. Hoefer took third in the event in 30.3.
Aurora Baker took second with a personal-best effort in the high jump (4’).
In the triple jump, Cloonan (29’ 3”) and Hoefer (26’ 7”) took the top two spots.
Morgan Samson took second in the shot put with a personal-best distance of 24’ followed by Emily Stacks (20’ 9”) with her first varsity point in third. Samson won the discus (69’ 7”) with Cheeley (66’ 4”) in third.
The Buccaneers will travel to Auburn for a league meet on Wednesday.
