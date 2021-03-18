BALDWINSVILLE — The Oswego varsity girls swim team defeated host Baldwinsville 49-43 on Tuesday.
Sydney DeLapp won the 200-yard freestyle for the Bucs with a time of 2:02.43.
Grace Wing placed first in the 100 free (1:03.24). Mallory Upcraft finished first in the 100 butterfly (1:14.15).
McKenzie Partlow placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:31.89).
Wing, DeLapp, Partlow, and Maya Upcraft won the 200 medley relay (2:08.87).
Oswego also won the 200 free relay (1:59.38) with the quartet of Partlow, Brenna Williams, Ciarrah Tynan, and Wing.
