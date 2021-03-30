OSWEGO — Some members of the Oswego varsity girls hockey team have earned all-league recognition.
Sophomore forward Mia Fierro was selected to the all-league first team.
Senior defender Amelia Rastley was named to the second team.
Receiving all-league honorable mention were sophomore forward Ashley St. John, sophomore defender Jordan Caroccio, and sophomore forward Rosie Wallace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.