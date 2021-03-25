Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 68F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.