OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys and girls cross country teams hosted Auburn in the first meet of the season at Oswego Middle School on Thursday.
Auburn won both varsity meets by a 15-40 score.
The top finishers for the Buccaneer girls over the 3.1-mile course were Sophia Babcock (6th place, 24:17.8), Sydney DeLapp (7th, 25:13.9), Anne Niger (8th, 26:30.8), Ava Cloonan (10th), Gretchen Dowd (11th, 27:55.1), and Chelsey Storms (13th, 29:58.8).
Auburn’s Kyleen Brady won the race in 21:36.5. She was followed by teammates Ali Pineau (2nd, 21:40.8), Bethany Lorenzo (3rd, 21:53.0), Abby Ringwood (4th, 23:54.7), and Natalie Calandra-Ryan (5th, 24:04.0).
Jason Purtell paced the Oswego boys team, placing sixth overall with a time of 19:27.4.
Other leaders for the Bucs were Ben Lewis (9th, 21:14.8), Zachary DeMott (10th, 21:28.3), Thomas Gfeller (11th), and Matt Chubon (12th, 22:15.2).
Jimmy Vasile won the race for the Maroons in 17:41.5. Teammate Jerry Czyz was second in 18:47.2.
