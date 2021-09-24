OSWEGO — Senior runners Dairo Reyes and Cordelia Brown were honored during their Senior Night following the Oswego varsity boys and girls cross country meet against Jamesville-DeWitt Wednesday.
The Buccaneers’ boys team fell 15-45 to the Red Rams. Andrew Shaver was Oswego’s top runner, finishing in sixth with a time of 19:49. He was followed up by Reyes (20:20), who came in eighth, Kelwin Reyes (16th — 21:38), Daniel Dunn (19th — 22:23) and Elijah LaNigera (21st — 23:49).
Madeleine Shaver won the girls race with a personal best time of 21:24, out-running J-D’s second-place finisher by 1:58. Oswego fell 22-36 to the Red Rams. Rounding out the top five runners for the Bucs were Anne Niger (5th — 25:42), Chelsea Storms (8th — 27:38), Amanda Connelly (10th — 27:51) and Laura Bennett (12th — 28:57).
