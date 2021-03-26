OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys volleyball team won its season opener Wednesday 3-1 over Jamesville-DeWitt in Powers Gymnasium at Leighton Elementary School.
Oswego took the first two games by scores of 25-20 and 25-21. After J-D won the third game 27-25, the Bucs closed out the match with a 25-20 win in game four.
Throughout most of the match, the Bucs and Red Rams kept things close. Oswego only led by a maximum of nine points at any time. But no lead was safe, with J-D making numerous runs to tie things up late in games.
Oswego Coach Eric McCrobie said the team won a majority of its points off the serve in the first two games, whether that was the Bucs putting up some aces or the Rams serving short. Nate Allen finished with three aces on the night for the Bucs.
Oswego only lost the lead a couple of times early in the first game, but found its footing late ending on a four-point run to finish 25-20 over the Rams.
Oswego never trailed in the second game and again notched the final four points in a 25-21 victory.
McCrobie said that he put in completely different players for the third game who “were playing better offense,” despite falling 27-25. The Bucs were up 22-18 before J-D started climbing back, eventually pushing extra points to take the game.
McCrobie went back to his normal rotation in the fourth game. The Bucs started “real hot” to take a commanding lead early and go on to close out the match.
“We came out OK. I think the way that we started the fourth set is a better indication of the level we’re hoping to play at this season,” McCrobie said.
Varsity boys volleyball is typically a fall sport, but it got moved because of COVID-19 restrictions. The Bucs have a deep roster this year, McCrobie said. Thanks to the delay in the season, some players joined the squad for the first time since it usually conflicts with another sport.
Despite the large roster, McCrobie said it has been tough in terms of team bonding since the team can’t do a ton outside of practices, games and school. However, the chemistry in just two weeks of practices has been building, he said.
“We’ve always had a real good opportunity to bond with the players, from our coaching staff to the modified level,” McCrobie said. “The lack of team bonding outside (of practice) is having a little bit of an impact on our normal level of chemistry. However, we’re finding ways in practice to come together quicker than we would’ve had to in the past.”
With the number of players and the talent that some of them possess, McCrobie said that almost every position on the team has a starter and a backup.
“It is weird, but at the same time you’ve got to embrace the weirdness this year. It’s definitely strange playing at this time of the year,” McCrobie said. “It’s like a blessing in disguise (having some of the new players).”
Oswego also saw the return of Michael Douglas, who did not play during his junior season. The senior finished with 13 kills, one block, one ace and one dig. Nate DeVinny finished with 30 assists, two aces, two digs, and a kill. Cole Pratt added seven kills, four assists, and four digs.
“Mike and I talked a little bit during his basketball season about him maybe coming back this year. He’s showing great leadership already,” McCrobie said. “He’s making a difference on the court. But overall, everybody’s working well together this year.”
The Bucs (1-0) close out the week with a road contest at Liverpool (2-0) on Saturday. The Warriors have a match on Friday against Living Word Academy.
With a couple days of practice, McCrobie said that the team will work on “cleaning up the serving” ahead of the 11 a.m. matchup against Liverpool on Saturday.
“Liverpool has a strong team this year. They were young last year and still very strong,” he said. “This year, we’ve got to make sure we buckle down and take care of business when we go there.”
