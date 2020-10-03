OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys golf team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 219-220 victory over defending Salt City Athletic Conference champion Auburn on Wednesday at Highland Park Golf Course.
Last season, Auburn handed the Bucs two tough losses, including a one-shot defeat at Oswego Country Club.
“Losing at home always hurts,” said Oswego Coach Dan Rose, “but it hurts even more when it’s only a one- or two-stroke difference. Everyone can usually recall a shot that they kind of wasted, one shot where they lost focus.”
On Wednesday, the Bucs were on the winning side. After a windy, wet, and cold nine holes, Buccaneer junior Jack O’Leary was the only player out of 16 to break 40. O’Leary’s 39 included back-to-back birdies on holes 2 and 3 at Highland.
“I just had the putter working,” O’Leary said after the round.
What was more impressive to Rose was that the second-year player battled back after starting his round with five consecutive bogeys. “It’s nice to see some fight in players,” said Rose.
Oswego eighth-grader Kevin Waters continued to impress. Waters’ round of 44 in difficult conditions was second best for the Bucs and fourth best overall at Highland.
With only one group remaining on the course and Oswego trailing by a single stroke, the group containing first-year starter Lukas Cady and Zach Chamberlain, playing in only his second career varsity match, tallied scores of 44 and 46, respectively to turn the tables and finalize the match at 219-220 in favor of the Bucs.
Oswego’s next match will be Monday against Central Square at Greenview Country Club.
