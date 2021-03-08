OSWEGO — In a pair of recent road games, the Oswego varsity boys basketball team beat Auburn in overtime, and lost to East Syracuse-Minoa.
Oswego 67, Auburn 58 (OT): Oswego held a double-digit lead for the majority of the game before Auburn rallied to force overtime. Keyon Johnston tallied eight points in OT as the Bucs notched the win.
Oswego led 23-17 when junior Zach Chamberlain made a strong drive to the basket, converted, and added a free-throw to make it 26-17 with 5:05 left in the half. After Auburn turned the ball over, Nate DeVinny made a nice pass to Mike Douglas in the mid-post for an easy basket. Auburn continued to struggle against Oswego’s stifling 3-2 zone defense, and Johnston cleared a rebound and passed ahead to Chamberlain for a transition 3-pointer. On the next possession, Chamberlain stole the ball and scored to make it 33-17.
Oswego coach Jim LaMacchia said at that point Auburn switched to a 2-3 zone, which seemed to bother the Bucs. It led to an 11-0 Maroons’ run to close out the first half.
Oswego outscored the Maroons 15-12 in the third quarter as Douglas scored eight points in the period.
Auburn came back in the fourth quarter as the Bucs went cold from the field. Oswego actually trailed before Lucas Warner made a huge play to help send the game into OT, where Oswego took control.
“I am happy how the boys responded after giving up the lead late,” LaMacchia said. “Lucas Warner and Zach Chamberlain both played excellent tonight and Mike Douglas was fantastic. This team is getting better and better and we are now battle tested, just as the season is ending.”
Douglas led Oswego in scoring with 20 points. He was followed by Chamberlain (17), Johnston (15), and Warner (11). DeSean Strachan led Auburn with 28 points.
ESM 58, Oswego 45: In a game prior to the Auburn contest, Oswego fell short at ESM as the Spartans outscored the Bucs 12-5 in the fourth quarter.
Oswego trailed 19-11 after the first quarter and 31-24 at the half.
In the third quarter the Bucs rallied. Warner scored on a nice drive and pull-up jumper. After an ESM bucket, Oswego answered with a slick post move from Douglas. On the next ESM possession, Warner and Douglas played great team defense, leading to a picture-perfect transition 3-pointer from Chamberlain to Matt Callen. After a steal by Warner, Johnston drove and dished to Douglas to tie the game at 33-33. Moments later, a Johnston three gave Oswego its first lead, 36-34.
ESM took the lead after a couple of Oswego turnovers and hit a 3-pointer as the quarter expired to make it 46-40.
LaMacchia said the Buccaneers struggled to score in the fourth quarter, and ESM prevailed.
“We played good enough to win this game for three quarters,” LaMacchia said. “We played well tonight but we tend to lose focus for small spurts.”
Douglas finished with 21 points for Oswego. Other scoring leaders were Warner (9), Johnston (6), and Callen (6).
