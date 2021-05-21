OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity baseball team edged rival Fulton 12-11 in an 11-inning thriller on Thursday at Fort Ontario.
It was the first win of the season for the Bucs (1-7).
In the bottom of the 11th inning, a long hit to right field by Billy Waterbury was dropped for an error, allowing Will Adkins to score the winning run from third base.
“It was one of those crazy high school baseball games,” Oswego coach John Finch said. “But I was proud of the resiliency after the mistakes (we made).”
Both Oswego pitcher Noah Rogers and Fulton starter Nick Moshier got through the first inning with ease, stranding a couple of runners on the bases. While Rogers matched that same performance in the top of the second, the Bucs scored in the bottom half of the inning.
Waterbury roped a double, but was eventually thrown out at third base. After a couple more hits and errors, Oswego’s Jack Spaulding, Kyle Familo, and Jack Warren crossed home plate to give the Bucs a 3-0 lead.
In the third inning, Fulton left the bases loaded while Oswego left two players stranded.
The Red Raiders exploded in the fourth inning for five runs. A hit batter and walks loaded the bases. Fulton only had one hit in the inning, but capitalized on walks and errors. A pop out to the shortstop finally ended the frame, but the Raiders had a 5-3 advantage.
Oswego’s Austin Carroll hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning, tying the game at 5-5. After Moshier walked Adkins, William Patterson came on to pitch. The Bucs added another run for a 6-5 lead.
Rogers retired Fulton in order in the top of the fifth behind a strikeout and a pair of fly outs. In the home fifth, Oswego got a couple of runners on base against Fulton pitcher Brock Tetro. The Raiders then turned the pitching duties over to Sam Cotton. He could not stop Oswego’s momentum. The Bucs kept rallying until they held a 10-5 lead going into the sixth inning.
Andrew Paura came in to pitch for Oswego. Fulton rallied for three runs after a few hits and a couple of walks to make it 10-8.
Fulton roared in the seventh inning and took an 11-10 lead thanks to Donovan Duell’s two-out, two-run single off Familo.
The Raiders called on Cuinn Burlingham to pitch the seventh inning. Devon Tonkin drove in Adkins with the tying run to force extra innings.
Three scoreless innings followed. Familo pitched into the 11th inning. He left with two outs and runners on first and second. Mike Douglas relieved and got a groundout to close out the inning.
In the home 11th, Adkins doubled and moved to third on an error. That set the stage for the misplay on Waterbury’s drive to right field, bringing Adkins home for the winning run.
Spaulding had three hits, two RBIs, and two runs scored for Oswego. Carroll had two doubles and a two-run homer. Waterbury singled and a doubled. Every batter in the lineup reached base either on a hit, a walk, or an error.
Rogers pitched five innings with nine strikeouts, allowing two hits and five runs. In relief, Paura had two strikeouts in one inning with three runs allowed. Familo struck out nine batters and allowing four hits and two runs.
“Kyle, on the mound, was really good. Not to say the others weren’t, because they were,” Finch said. “We did extend some guys tonight a little bit more than we wanted to for tomorrow. Tomorrow, it’s whatever we’ve got left.”
Sam Cotton ripped a single and two doubles for Fulton. Duell had two singles and two RBIs.
Oswego (1-7) and Fulton (3-4) continue their rivalry with a game today at Fulton.
