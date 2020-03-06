OSWEGO — The Great Lakes Recycling 10-and-under squirts hockey team of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association defeated New Hartford, 8-2, in the John Abbott Memorial Snowbelt Hockey League championship game on Sunday in Binghamton.
The tournament was held at the Ice House Sports Complex and Broome County Community College arena.
Oswego had a 3-1 record at the tournament. The team’s only loss came in its preliminary game against Southern Tier (4-1). Despite the loss, Oswego qualified for the championship game after winning its first two games of round robin over New Hartford (4-2) and Auburn (7-2).
The Buccaneers are led by head coach Josh Crannell, and assistant coaches Alan Occhino, Joe Garcia and Greg Sharkey.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Oswego 8, New Hartford 2: Dylan Crannell notched a three-goal hat trick and added an assist in Oswego’s win over New Hartford.
Ryan Occhino, Gavin Guynn, Owen Bartlett and Thomas Rolfe each chipped in goals for Oswego. Adam Plyler added an assist. Connor Stepien stopped 14 shots in net.
Strong play from Ryan Sharkey, Sam Garcia, Maks VanBrocklin, and Ethan Workman contributed to the victory.
Oswego opened up the scoring just minutes into the first period when Crannell scored his first goal of the matchup. Occhino’s goal then made it 2-0 before New Hartford tallied one late in the first period for a 2-1 deficit.
The Bucs exploded for four goals in the second period to take a commanding 6-1 lead. Oswego added two more goals in the third period. New Hartford scored a late goal, but relentless offensive pressure and defensive stops secured the championship win for the Bucs.
MORE RESULTS
Oswego 4, New Hartford 2: Oswego’s balanced offensive attack and big saves in goal from Connor Stepien secured the win over New Hartford.
Thomas Rolfe, Dylan Crannell, Adam Plyler and Gavin Guynn tallied goals for the Bucs. Maks VanBrocklin, Owen Bartlett and Ryan Occhino had an assist apiece. Stepien made nine saves.
Oswego 7, Auburn 2: Ryan Sharkey and Dylan Crannell scored two goals apiece in the Bucs’ victory over Auburn.
Ryan Occhino, Owen Bartlett and Thomas Rolfe also notched goals for Oswego. Goalie Connor Stepien picked up 11 saves. Adding assists were Occhino (2), Rolfe (2), Crannell (1), Garcia (1), VanBrocklin (1) and Ethan Workman (1).
The Bucs were relentless throughout the game scoring two goals in the first and second periods, and three in the third en route to the win.
Southern Tier 4, Oswego 1: Ryan Occhino tallied the lone goal for Oswego in the loss to Southern Tier. Connor Stepien chalked up 12 saves in net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.